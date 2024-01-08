metamorworks

We previously covered Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) in August 2023, discussing its overly fast and furious rally then.

This was attributed to its uncertain near-term prospects attributed to the potential loss of Apple (AAPL)/ Huawei revenues, elongated smartphone replacement cycle, and intensified automotive SaaS market competition.

While we had always been bullish on the stock, we had chosen to downgrade our rating to a Hold then, since it might be more prudent to monitor the situation a little longer.

In this article, we shall discuss why QCOM remains well poised to grow through the decade, thanks to the bottoming of the handset and automotive markets.

This is significantly aided by the renewed 5G modem contract with AAPL, its entry into the fiber broadband carrier market, and the upcoming super cycle for the next-gen spatial computing platform.

Despite the +33% rally since our previous Buy rating in the May 2023 bottom, we are upgrading the QCOM stock as a Buy after a moderate pullback to its next support levels of $130 for an improved upside potential.

The Spatial Computing Super Cycle May Be QCOM's Top/ Bottom Line Driver Ahead

For now, QCOM reported a double beat FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $8.67B (+2.1% QoQ/ -24.3% YoY) and adj EPS of $2.02 (+8% QoQ/ -35.4% YoY).

The QoQ improvements are promising indeed, implying that the worst may very well be over, especially since the management has guided exemplary FQ1'24 revenues of $9.5B (+9.5% QoQ/ inline YoY) and adj EPS of $2.35 at the midpoint (+16.3% QoQ/ inline YoY).

If any, we are already seeing QoQ improvements in QCOM's Handset sales to $5.45B (+3.8% QoQ/ -26.6% YoY) and Automotive sales to $535M (+23.2% QoQ/ +15% YoY), with IoT still somewhat impacted at $1.38B (-6.7% QoQ/ -31% YoY) by the latest quarter.

Readers must also note that the new extension of AAPL's 5G Modem partnership through 2026 indicates its inherent position as the global market leader. This effectively ensures its long-term top-line outperformance, as rumors swirled about the Cupertino giant ceasing the in-house development program.

In addition, the management has last highlighted its robust design win pipeline across connectivity, digital cockpit, and ADAS at over $30B by FQ4'22 (+57.8% QoQ), with no further updates offered thus far.

Combined with QCOM's somewhat stable QTL revenues at $1.26B (+2.4% QoQ/ -12.5% YoY) and competent cost optimizations with reduced operating expenses of $2.76B (-2.4% QoQ/ -3.4% YoY), we can understand why its operating margins are still decent at 23% (+1.4 points QoQ/ -9.2 YoY).

This is compared to the hyper-pandemic heights of 33.5% in FY2022 and pre-pandemic averages of 23.5%.

The same has been observed in QCOM's expanding Free Cash Flow generation of $3.79B (+61.2% QoQ/ +367.9% YoY) and margins of 44% by the latest quarter (+16.2 points QoQ/ +36.9 YoY), partly attributed to its moderating capex, compared to its pre-pandemic margin averages of 19.8%.

Readers must also note that the semiconductor company has only $2.31B of debts due through 2025, with the balance well-laddered through 2053.

Combined with its growing cash/ short-term investments of $11.32B (+31.1% QoQ/ +77.4% YoY), we believe that QCOM remains well capitalized to invest in multiple growth opportunities.

This includes the intensifying competition with Broadcom (AVGO) and MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTKF) in the fiber broadband carrier market, with its overall sales likely to recover as the macroeconomic outlook improves and internet consumption increases through generative AI services and Metaverse.

In addition, QCOM has unveiled its ambitions in the next spatial computing platform, with its new chip architecture, Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2, to be featured in multiple Android-based Mixed Reality [XR] headsets yet to be released by Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Google (GOOG) (GOOGL).

Readers must also note that QCOM's Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 already powers Meta's (META) Quest 2, XR2+ Gen 1 for Quest Pro, and XR2 Gen 2 for Quest 3, as Apple's (AAPL) Vision Pro relies on its in-house dual M2 and R1 chips.

With the global XR market size expected to grow drastically from $4.04B in 2023 to $26.2B by 2029, at a CAGR of +45.3%, there is a good chance to QCOM's Android based XR platform may imitate a similar market share as that of Android based smartphones.

For context, Android commands 70.29% of the global smartphone share in 2023, with many renowned phone makers using QCOM's chips, including SSNLF, Motorola (MSI), Sony (SONY), and Asus (OTCPK:ASUUY).

In addition, BBK Electronics, a Chinese electronics conglomerate also utilizes QCOM's chips for multiple of its smartphone brands, including Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and Realme.

As a result, we believe that QCOM's offerings are highly critical in the next-gen computing super cycle, as that we have observed for the handset/ wifi market, triggering further tailwinds to its long-term top/ bottom line drivers.

So, Is QCOM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

Perhaps this is why the consensus has estimated that QCOM may generate an improved top/ bottom line growth at a CAGR of +6.6%/ +9.7% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +5.4%/ +8.8%, while building upon its historical growth at a CAGR of +7.5%/ +12% between FY2017 and FY2023, respectively.

Most importantly, QCOM is expected to generate excellent FCF profitability with expanded margins of over 26% ahead, compared to its pre-pandemic averages of 21%, implying its ability to sustain its robust shareholder returns thus far.

For example, the company's dividend per share has grown at a CAGR of +5.5% over the past five years, with the consensus expecting another growth at a CAGR of +3.5% through FY2026.

Depending on individual investor's dollar cost averages, QCOM also offers a decent forward yield of 2.35% along with an excellent upside potential of +35.7% to our long-term price target of $186.

This is based on the eventual re-rating in its P/E valuation to 16.7x and the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $11.14.

QCOM Valuations

Seeking Alpha

The upward rerating is entirely possible, since QCOM is inherently undervalued at these levels, based on its FWD P/E of 14.94x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow of 11.93x. This is compared to its 1Y mean of 13.21x/ 14.10x, 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 16.78x/ 17.5x, and sector median of 23.46x/ 22.07x, respectively.

QCOM 4Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, QCOM has already rapidly broke out of its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages, with it failing to break out of its previous resistance levels of $150s and pulling back at the time of writing.

Based on the recent movement, we believe that the stock may very well further retrace to its support levels of $130, implying a downside of -4.9% from current levels.

As a result, while we are rating the QCOM stock as a Buy, investors may want to observe for a little longer before adding according to their dollar cost averages and risk appetites.

