Torsten Asmus

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) is a 2.25-year duration fixed income portfolio focused on US corporates. While the duration isn't very high in the scheme of things, it's still higher than what you'd like if you have what has now become a contrarian view that the inflation battle is in fact not over. We continue to see issues dealing with inflation, both in the US and the EU although for different reasons and will continue to avoid taking bets that depend on rate cuts.

SHYG Breakdown

The duration is 2.25 years, which means the differential for changes in price per unitary change in rate is around 2.25%. For fixed income, particularly in B and BB rated bonds which dominate around 85% of the SHYG portfolio, that duration risk is quite significant, although mitigated by the decent 7.78% yield to maturity in the portfolio which is quite high yield and quite a lot of the return is from the credit spread.

Expense ratios are 0.3%, which is not a bad deal in absolute terms for fixed income, which is otherwise pretty difficult to enter as a retail investor.

Concerns

There are two concerns with SHYG, owing to its high yield profile and moderate duration.

The first is duration risk. We see that labour market statistics are showing no real signs of cooling in the labour market. The Fed started off this hiking regime by saying some unemployment would be needed in order to cool off inflation. While we believe in a pivot, we think it's more to do with the growth consideration in the dual mandate rather than the inflation battle being over. Wages are up YoY by 4.1%, and difficult comps have been lapped. Moreover, Michigan inflation expectations surveys still show rate expectations above 3%. Inflation is a self-fulfilling prophecy, and these data points already tell us that two major causative factors for inflation are still in high gear. The Fed pivot is dovish but bearish, economic concerns must be quite substantial with the effects of rate hikes still in the pipeline and yet to materialise. While we believe in the pivot to some extent, which will benefit SHYG, we still think they are hamstrung that rate hikes may come slower than expected, and that the 2.25-year duration is more than you'd need considering outstanding economic uncertainty and the appeal of fixed income when playing defense.

In spite of the former point, credit spreads are still really low, which is another concern and area where things could go wrong in high-yield investing. If the Fed is willing to look at economic considerations despite labour market and expectation data, the financial conditions might become restrictive enough where there is genuine concern by the Fed around the economy with rates in their current position. High yield is first in line to feel that pain.

Bottom Line

We still feel that there should be a weighting to lower duration and lower credit risk than what is present with SHYG. With the yield curve inverted and longer-term cuts already priced in, shorter duration gives you juicier returns over periods where there would be little duration risk. We think there will be other opportunities to get in at more decent long-term rates with longer duration bets later, perhaps even in higher yield issues if one can be selective. While SHYG is efficient in terms of expense ratios and could be considered in the future, we'd rather wait as we don't believe there is enough information yet to be confident in the rate situation and the inflation situation.