Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Upside Isn't Over Quite Yet

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investing in controversial companies can lead to attractive upside opportunities as others move away.
  • Anheuser-Busch InBev has faced controversy but has shown strong financial results and growth in international markets.
  • Despite some weaknesses, BUD's revenue, profits, and cash flows continue to rise, making it a slightly cheap buy.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Anheuser-Busch Announces Job Cuts Amid Slumping Bud Light Sales

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Some of the most attractive investment opportunities can be had by investing when others won't dare. This can occur when the company in question happens to be highly controversial. Investors who cannot handle the heat of controversy or

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is in cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones profile picture
Daniel Jones
29.74K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Steven Moreno profile picture
Steven Moreno
Yesterday, 11:16 PM
Comments (751)
.82 cents dividend is not worth spending over 60 dollars for it.
sa286 profile picture
sa286
Yesterday, 11:00 PM
Comments (114)
I'm sorry sir but that is a bunch of words about nothing... there are idiots running that company imho
Big_Al_Svid profile picture
Big_Al_Svid
Yesterday, 10:28 PM
Comments (200)
Stay out of politics.....
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BUD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BUD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.