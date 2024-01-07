Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Citigroup: What To Expect In 2024 And 2 Key Catalysts

Jan. 07, 2024 10:29 PM ETCitigroup Inc. (C) Stock2 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
10.1K Followers

Summary

  • Citigroup's stock is undervalued, with a huge disconnect between market valuation and company guidance.
  • Sentiments on the institutional side are beginning to change, with bullish views on C stock emerging.
  • Near-term catalysts include Q4-2023 earnings and the Fed's release of the annual CCAR stress tests in June 2024.

Citi office building in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto

My recent Citigroup (NYSE:C) article described it as an asymmetric risk-rewards opportunity. The stock was trading at less than 0.6x tangible book value ("TBV") which indicates that Mr. Market was assuming a return on tangible common equity ("RoTCE") at around mid-single-digit.

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
10.1K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

s
stockdoug
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Comments (160)
Fraser is making the right decisions. I think this could be a huge winner in the next 2 years.
Risk Professor profile picture
Risk Professor
Yesterday, 11:06 PM
Comments (886)
Thanks for the informative article. The only banks I own at this time are C and CM.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About C Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on C

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
C
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.