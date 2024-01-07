Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Deckers Outdoor: Strong Specialty Retail Name To Watch On Sector-Wide Craters

Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.43K Followers

Summary

  • Small caps experienced significant gains in the final 60 days of 2023, but investors are now being more selective.
  • Deckers, the parent company of UGG and HOKA, has resiliently performed well due to its strong product lines.
  • HOKA's distinctive design and comfort have attracted serious runners, giving DECK a significant market share in the specialty-running retail market.

HOKA ONE ONE Hosts Film And Fitness Event In NYC, Moderated By Poet And Artist Cleo Wade, To Celebrate Latoya Shauntay Snell

Astrid Stawiarz

Small Caps are now under siege after a phenomenal final 60 days in 2023. Are there still ones that can run?

The IWM Small Cap ETF is one of the best barometers of the real economy as much

This article was written by

Larry Cheung, CFA profile picture
Larry Cheung, CFA
1.43K Followers
Discover high potential stocks with me on intermediate-term timeframes. Join my Substack Community for real-time Strategy and Recommended Entry Levels.Larry Cheung is a CFA Charterholder and an independent Investment Strategist with a broad focus on U.S. & China stocks. He is a Finance Influencer on Youtube, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack (@LarryCheungCFA). His focus is a combination of long-term direct shares ownership combined with options selling to generate additional portfolio alpha. His experience includes formerly working in the Buyside on Macroeconomic Research and Credit Strategies. He is regularly invited to share his research at national conferences on topics related to Real Estate and the U.S./China macroeconomic outlook.On Seeking Alpha, Larry and his research team look forward to providing commentary and publishing company research across single-name companies and ETFs in industries that they believe have long-term growth opportunities. Implementation is shared on Substack.Let's connect and win together.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in DECK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DECK Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DECK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DECK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.