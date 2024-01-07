Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson & Johnson: Overblown Stelara Concerns Distract From Value

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.1K Followers

Summary

  • Johnson & Johnson's leading product, Stelara, is nearing the end of its exclusivity, which will likely slow down the growth of earnings per share.
  • JNJ prioritizes growth in investments, with a focus on pharmaceuticals, medtech, and potential inorganic growth.
  • JNJ anticipates launching new therapies and targeting key areas in the pharmaceutical and medtech sectors to drive growth.
Molecular Structure - Lights Concept

BlackJack3D

Stelara, Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) leading product, is nearing the end of its exclusivity outside the US by mid-2024 and in the US by early 2025. Stelara is a significant part of JNJ's sales and operating income, making up about 13% of total

This article was written by

Volatility Surfer profile picture
Volatility Surfer
2.1K Followers
Investing since the dot com crash. Searching for a little wisdom every day. I enjoy uncovering quality dividend ideas for my retirement portfolio. With my play money, I enjoy hunting for commodity multi-baggers. Gold and silver bull.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
Jimghad
Yesterday, 11:39 PM
Comments (5.47K)
There are much better Cos. to invest in like Amgen. You will have better returns with GSK.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About JNJ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.