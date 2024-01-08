Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Allogene Therapeutics: A Promising Biotech With A Concerning Lag Time Ahead

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
629 Followers

Summary

  • Allogene Therapeutics is developing allogeneic CAR T-cell therapies for cancer management, offering advantages over autologous therapies.
  • ALLO-501A, a CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy, is in phase 2 trials for B-cell lymphomas and has shown promising early signals of activity.
  • While their cash pool is healthy, it's going to take a long time to reach the next milestones, and the market may not be so patient.
  • I think there is likely to be a better entry point for ALLO than at a $500 million market cap in the near future.

Chimeric antigen receptor (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/CAR' title='Avis Budget Group, Inc.'>CAR</a>) therapy: Engineered receptor binds to CD19-antigen

selvanegra/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) is a biotech working on developing a "next generation" of chimeric antigen receptor [CAR] T cell therapy for cancer management. Specifically, they're one of a handful of companies working on CAR T-cell therapies that don't come

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
629 Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

j
justpokingaround
Today, 1:51 AM
Comments (1.01K)
???? They just cancelled the ALLO-501 trials last Friday, they have to restart it for a different population (line1 MRD after chemo instead of line3) . Autologous therapies are moving into line2. According to many analysts ALLO is DoA.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ALLO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALLO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ALLO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.