Andlauer Healthcare Group: A Growth Company At A Value Price

Sandpiper Investment Research
Summary

  • Andlauer specializes in supply chain management and logistics for healthcare customers, focusing on the unique needs of the industry.
  • The company has made several acquisitions to enhance its services and expand its presence in the US market, growing overall revenues by 134% over the last five years.
  • Despite near-term headwinds, the company is still very profitable, with a balance sheet that should support future M&A growth.
  • At 9.9x EV/EBITDA, Andlauer is a growth company trading at a value price.
Container Trucks Parked Loading Package Boxes Pallets at Warehouse Dock. Supply Chain, Distribution Warehouse Shipping, Supplies Shipment Boxes. Freight Truck Logistic, Cargo Transport.

1933bkk/iStock via Getty Images

Please note all $ figures in $CAD, not $USD, unless otherwise stated.

Company Overview

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSX:AND:CA) has a niche within supply chain management and logistics, focusing on the unique requirements of healthcare customers. This niche involves catering to

I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

