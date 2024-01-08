Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The RPD Portfolio Across 2023: Still Winning

Jan. 08, 2024 6:30 AM ETSRG, CLPR, ARCC, OCSL, EPD, MPLX, ENB, TRP, WES, CNQ, CPT, CCI, SRC, BXP, VICI, CNQ:CA, ENB:CA, TRP:CA4 Comments
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • This article shares how my retirement income has become increasingly secure over my four years of retirement to date.
  • My strategy focuses on dividends and on investing in companies I understand well.
  • The article also discusses how I seek to grow dividends and portfolio value with time.

A female engineer works in a chemical plant using a laptop computer

tianyu wu

My retirement has now lasted four years. It started five years before I had planned, thanks to health issues. (Youngsters: this could happen to you too!)

This article will share my progress with my investments. The important aspect is

If you want to access my entire Portfolio and all my current Top Picks, feel free to join ‘High Yield Landlord’ for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest and best-rated community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a 4.9/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
5.81K Followers

R Paul Drake spent decades developing data-driven models in his work as a physicist, and now brings the perspective of a retiree to his investing and writing. He is a life-long reader of economics, finance, and investing, and embraces value investing.

Paul is one of the analysts at the investing group High Yield Landlord, one of the largest real estate investment communities on Seeking Alpha, with thousands of members. It offers exclusive research on the global REIT sector, multiple real money portfolios, an active chat room, and direct access to the analysts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EPD, MPLX, WES, TRP, ENB, TOU, CNQ, SAFE, ARE, CPT, CCI, SPG, EPR, AHH, WPC, VICI, NNN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

B
Byrnzie
Today, 7:31 AM
Comments (297)
Nice article Mr. Drake. As part of my retirement portfolio, I am also invested in energy. Holding individual MLP's (I do have a couple) can be a pain in A$$ come tax filing time. Turbo tax helps, but I usually end calling for help to Turbotax for an explanation of what does this or that mean on my K1's.

For me, I find levered closed end fund such as $NML does the trick for me.
Most of the distributions are classified as ROC on the 1099. In addition, you can
hold this fund in a tax deferred account. There are not many MLP energy funds
out there, and this one is my favorite.

Lately, I have moved some money into leveraged junk bond floater funds. I am not in the camp that believes the Fed's are going to bring rates down to low levels again.

Byrnzie
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:37 AM
Comments (5.85K)
@Byrnzie Thanks for sharing all that. One of my goals, following Howard Marks, is not to invest based on macroeconomic expectations.

Also beware of those leveraged closed end funds. Some of the MLP funds lost massive amounts of shareholder capital in 2020 and Nuveen's JMF folded. The problem is that, in bear markets, they must sell assets at depressed prices to continue to meet their legal leverage limits. My math on that finds it too scary for me.

All that said, I hope this year goes well for you!

Best wishes... Paul
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:03 AM
Comments (555)
Thanks for the article RPD. I have always considered myself an investor and not a trader. Generally that has worked out well for me. Like you, I tend to invest in things I understand.

Also like you, my investing goal is now primarily focused on income for my retirement, I am fortunate enough that barring a depression such as that in the 1930s, the income I derive from the annuity I built and manage, along with some other smaller sources of income, should hold us for the rest of our lives without drawing down the principal. That leaves the legacy...

I wish you well in 2024 and beyond...
R. Paul Drake profile picture
R. Paul Drake
Today, 7:09 AM
Comments (5.85K)
@Mike-SC You are welcome, Mike. And congratulations on your investing success. I hope the legacy grows nicely.
Best wishes... Paul
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SRG--
Seritage Growth Properties
CLPR--
Clipper Realty Inc.
ARCC--
Ares Capital
OCSL--
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation
EPD--
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.