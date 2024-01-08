Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Safe Bulkers: My Favorite Bulker Stock To Play The Shipping Cycle

Jan. 08, 2024 12:47 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) Stock
Summary

  • Safe Bulkers has 46 vessels, 22 of them equipped with scrubbers. The average age of the fleet is ten years. SB is focused on period and time charter operations.
  • Despite the constant capital investment in updating its fleet, SB maintains a healthy balance sheet with 57% total debt to equity and 37.4% total liabilities to total assets.
  • SB has top margins and returns compared to similar-sized companies; apart from that, its management excels at capital allocation.
  • SB distributes dividends with a good yield at 4.77% and regularly repurchases company shares. The company is undervalued, given its past multiples, compared to its peers.
  • I give SB stock a strong buy rating.

Aerial view of a bulk carrier cargo vessel traveling with high speed over blue sea

SHansche/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is another mid-size bulk carrier company. It is an exciting proposition with its fleet of 46 vessels at an average age of ten years. Twenty-two ships are equipped with scrubbers, and 100% have a

I am a voracious reader and self-thought investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets.

About SB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
