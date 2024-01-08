Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has become the go-to music platform for many people, making it the leader of the vast music streaming space. The company's valuation has been very volatile since it went public in 2018, currently being close to its post-IPO price, but at one point, it traded for nearly $350 in 2021, sinking into the $70 range by the end of 2022. The stock is now back up to almost $200, and many investors and analysts believe it is in a long over-due recovery.

Spotify is still a "pre-earnings" company despite operating since 2006. The firm has generated a positive income on many occasions but never consistently and continues to trend toward losses. Spotify is historically very reliant on external financing, which is done indirectly through stock-based compensation. That is to say that it uses stock-based compensation to offset GAAP losses and maintain positive net cash flows. Luckily, its market capitalization is so high compared to its losses that it need not dilute stock-based compensation too aggressively. Of course, this makes Spotify extremely reliant on investor support and faith in it, as the dilution rate from equity sales could be more problematic if its market capitalization declines.

After introducing a new CFO and having massive layoffs, Spotify has committed to balancing growth and profitability. That points to the more significant trend in many growth companies now focusing more on profitability as higher interest rates cause the era of free money to end. As long as interest rates remain high, companies will be less able to lose money indefinitely as better investments can be found elsewhere. As the new year begins, I believe it is an excellent time to take a closer look at Spotify, given that 2024 may be the company's "make or break" year regarding dominance and profitability.

Streaming is Naturally Hyper-Competitive

There is an economic "law" that hardly stands true in reality but is relevant for Spotify. It is that, as competition grows, profits will trend toward zero. This "law" is hardly true because most companies are unique to some degree (product, location, etc.), giving them no actual direct competition. Music streaming is naturally more competitive because it is not location-centric and sells digital content, also sold by competing platforms. The only true "product" Spotify can offer is unique additional services such as content curating and social engagement. This R&D effort has given Spotify a small moat protecting its market share. Of course, Apple Music and some others have been quick to try to replicate these.

Spotify has garnered significant revenue and market share growth by having a near first-mover advantage in the streaming market. In recent years, Apple (AAPL) Music and others have begun to catch up to Spotify, triggering a feud between the companies as it blocked App Store payments, leading to efforts by Apple to block music services that offer Apple Music alternatives, then leading to an antitrust lawsuit by the EU against Apple. In my view, this sets an essential stage for 2024 as Spotify. As products, the two are very similar in price points, with Apple Music having better sound quality. Still, Spotify has superior social media and curated content options, though Apple is catching up in that category. The most significant risk to Spotify is that Apple Music continues to absorb market share.

One major competitive issue I see with Spotify is that Apple and Amazon (AMZN) are fundamentally much larger companies. That affords them more considerable R&D and financial bases that promote more rapid growth. Further, the more prominent competitors can theoretically offer their products at a slight financial loss indefinitely by offsetting those losses with profits in related products (such as hardware). Spotify does not have that privilege and must eventually turn a profit.

Notably, even though paid streaming accounts for the vast majority of all music revenue, it only accounts for slightly below a quarter of music consumption. Video streaming, radio, and others are still a significant source of music enjoyment for people. This is a positive point for Spotify because it shows that the total available market is still below the streaming market share. I expect competitive strains facing Spotify to grow in the future, but they are limited as long as the total market size is still expanding.

What is Spotify Worth Today?

The strongest quality of Spotify is its tremendous sales growth in recent years. The company has done a great job of absorbing many new customers who were previously not paying for a streaming service. Its annual sales growth rate has typically been in the 20-30% range since it went public. The company's gross margins are constant, but its operating costs fluctuate significantly. See below:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, Spotify's annual sales growth rate usually rises after its operating costs grow. That may be due to the positive benefits of marketing or R&D spending, or it is coincidental. As mentioned earlier, Spotify's operating cash flows are positive only because it has a significant stock-based compensation program. In my view, investors should treat stock-based compensation as a cost because it is a cost for investors through the dilution impact; however, that is slightly minimized by its high market capitalization. See below:

Data by YCharts

Stock-based compensation now accounts for 2.6% of the company's price. That is a relatively high figure that investors should be aware of as it will result in material dilution if it continues to rise. However, that issue is offset by the fact that Spotify's long-term income outlook looks more positive and sustainable. For many years, the company has had inconsistent, usually negative profits. In my view, some firms may want to avoid earning a profit because having "pre-earnings" status can result in higher valuations due to exuberant investor expectations. I believe this could be the case for Spotify, particularly in the past, as it would likely only take a slight increase in subscription prices to make the company profitable; however, that could cost it its growth or market share dominance.

Notably, Spotify's analyst consensus EPS estimate for two years ahead is ~$3.7. That equates to an earnings yield outlook of about 1.9%, one of its best valuations in years. See below:

Data by YCharts

This figure gives Spotify a two-year ahead forward "P/E" of ~53X, which is very high, if not for strong expected EPS growth. Going eight years out until 2032, the consensus EPS estimate is $17.3, based on the view of just one analyst. Even with that target, SPOT would be trading at a "P/E" of 11.1X, or closer to 16.7X, if we adjust that valuation for the approximate time value of money.

Based on that growth estimate, Spotify is theoretically around its potential fair valuation today. Of course, there are so many reasons why that EPS target could prove inaccurate by 2032. For one, I believe there is a high risk that Apple Music will fall into more direct competition with Spotify and keep the company from raising its subscription prices to a profitable level. Due to their wider technological bases, there could be a high risk that Apple, Amazon, or YouTube (GOOG) eclipse Spotify on the R&D front. That is difficult to predict because Spotify has a first-mover edge over its larger peers but lacks the labor and financial powerhouses that are the technology giants.

Lastly, as often happens in the music industry, continued innovation may push costs even lower, leading to no apparent profitability in the streaming music market. The music industry has seen no real growth (after inflation) since the 1960s and has fallen significantly since its peak around 1999 (the CD era). The rise of streaming (and a small Vinyl renaissance) has reversed that trend significantly. Still, waves of continued innovation have consistently upset the market and could easily do so again over the coming years.

The Bottom Line

Overall, my view on SPOT is neutral, but I expect high volatility in 2024 paired with ample potential downside risk. While the company's valuation may be justified by its growth rate and market share size, it remains at risk of overvaluation if its profitability prospects do not pan out. In my view, most investors and analysts bullish on Spotify fail to focus on its significant competitive risks, with subscription pricing competition potentially making consistent profitability nearly impossible.

In other words, the cheapest music platform with decent curating and other features (and audio quality) will likely gain the most significant market share over time. The technology giants may naturally have a considerable edge, which is not realized due to Spotify's temporary first-mover advantage. Of course, this is a long-term income risk. I expect Spotify to continue strong revenue growth and potential profitability over the coming years as more non-streamers pay for streaming services. Competitive risks usually rise the fastest as the overall market stops growing, which is far from the case for music streaming. Spotify has a potentially huge growth opportunity by looking to market to older people, an opportunity also shared by its competition.

At this point, I am not bullish or bearish on Spotify, but I would be bearish if it rises any more than it already has, while I would not necessarily become bullish if it declines. To be clear, this is to say that I certainly do not believe a higher valuation is justified based on its current growth outlook. Further, a lower valuation may be more reasonable due to underappreciated competitive risks. That said, I am not bearish on SPOT because the profit impact from the competitive risks is further into the future than the market's apparent attention span.