Gogo: So Much To Like But Not Without Risk

Jan. 08, 2024 1:20 AM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO) Stock
Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.12K Followers

Summary

  • Gogo shares have fallen 37% due to concerns about flat revenue, 5G deployment delays, competition from Starlink, and a patent lawsuit.
  • Gogo has a dominant market position, high switching costs, and potential for rapid revenue growth from 5G and increased WiFi penetration on private jets.
  • Gogo faces risks from further delays in 5G rollout, competition from Starlink's LEO satellites, and a patent infringement lawsuit from SmartSky.
  • If Gogo succeeds in rolling out its 5G product in the next 12 months, I expect shares to soar.

Interior Of Empty Private Jet

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) shares have been hit hard, falling 37% over the past year. The share price decline reflects numerous investor concerns, including: flat revenue in 2023, further delay in plans to deploy 5G connectivity, competition concerns from Starlink, and a patent lawsuit

This article was written by

Weighing Machine profile picture
Weighing Machine
3.12K Followers
Former global buyside analyst/PM doing fundamental research for over a decade (2001-2012). Long term (5 year) time horizon when investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOGO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

