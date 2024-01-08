Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Avoid This P/E 29x Value Stock Or Bet On The Next Innovation

Jan. 08, 2024 1:29 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Apple is currently priced as a growth stock but resembles a value company, providing limited potential for capturing alpha.
  • Shorting AAPL should be approached with caution due to structural forces and passive flows that influence its directionality.
  • The multiples of AAPL are relatively unattractive, putting pressure on the company to justify them. This seems like a massive challenge given stagnating performance.
  • Since the multiples revolve around 10-year highs despite a more negative SOFR now and shrinking top-line, only a major innovation could reward AAPL's investors.

The objective of this article is to outline my thinking on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a rational, facts-based manner so that investors, who own or are contemplating on going long AAPL have an additional angle of insight when calibrating return expectations

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Comments (2)

r
redplanet
Today, 1:44 AM
Comments (346)
Bloomberg reports Vision Pro is already in distribution to warehouses and Apple retail employees are being sent to Cupertino for training and those who are sent will come back and train the others. Personal opinion: I think Vision Pro is going to be a huge surprise to the upside.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 1:51 AM
Comments (865)
@redplanet let’s see, it has to be major one to justify the multiple. Personally I don’t believe that it will generate sufficient volume and become a mainstream product as for example the case with airpods:)
