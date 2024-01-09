Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PDI Looks Like It Bottomed And Is Still Yielding Over 14%

Jan. 09, 2024 9:00 AM ETPIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)6 Comments
Summary

  • I have been consistently adding to my position in the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and plan to continue doing so in 2024.
  • PDI has maintained its distribution rate and has continued to generate income, despite macroeconomic headwinds.
  • I believe that PDI shares will appreciate in 2024 as the Fed cuts rates, creating a larger market for higher-yielding assets.
I have been adding to my position in the PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) throughout 2023, and I have no intention of stopping in 2024. PDI continues to be an income-producing machine in my dividend portfolio, as they just

I am focused on growth and dividend income. My personal strategy revolves around setting myself up for an easy retirement by creating a portfolio which focuses on compounding dividend income and growth. Dividends are an intricate part of my strategy as I have structured my portfolio to have monthly dividend income which grows through dividend reinvestment and yearly increases. Feel free to reach out to me on Seeking Alpha or https://dividendincomestreams.substack.com/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. The investments and strategies discussed within this article are solely my personal opinions and commentary on the subject. This article has been written for research and educational purposes only. Anything written in this article does not take into account the reader’s particular investment objectives, financial situation, needs, or personal circumstances and is not intended to be specific to you. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fit into their portfolio parameters. Just because something may be an enticing investment for myself or someone else, it may not be the correct investment for you.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

E
EZLIVIN
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (344)
Confirmation bias - I have been holding PDI and reinvesting the distributions monthly to take advantage of the DRIP discount offered by Pimco and the fluctuation downward of the share price. This is a pure income factory play for me. At times it is tough to see the share price but the monthly distributions take away the sting and remind me why I own this holding.

Long PDI and PTY
D
Dpdraw6
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (55)
Thanks for the Drip Calculator tool tip.
Peter.Meyer1000 profile picture
Peter.Meyer1000
Today, 9:48 AM
Comments (1)
Appreciate your insights on PDI and support your conclusions, yet find it hard to accept an expense ratio of 2.18%....does this not concern you?
allday1234 profile picture
allday1234
Today, 9:45 AM
Comments (14.9K)
Happy to see PDI starting to gain a foothold. Have held it for years and while negative value wise I am far ahead in total return

Allday
P
PortguyofVA
Today, 9:43 AM
Comments (545)
TY for your article. Well presented. You hooked me on your last article and happy to say I have a DCA around 16. Like you, I will continue to Drip and add at opportune times.
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:23 AM
Comments (10.51K)
Hey Steve,

You still adding to MPW? Picked up another 1000 shares yesterday. We’ll see, I guess.
