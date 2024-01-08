Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marine Products: Quiet Compounder And Potential M&A Target

Welbeck Ash Research
Summary

  • Marine Products has achieved impressive growth, with revenue growing +10% and EBITDA +20% during the last decade.
  • The company has benefited from a market-leading brand, as well as strong technological development to ensure a highly competitive suite of boats. These factors are underpinned by an extensive dealership.
  • We believe its growth trajectory is sustainable in the medium term, owing to international growth opportunities, economic improvement, and increased interest in recreational boating.
  • MPX appears incredibly undervalued, trading at a >100% discount. Although we are likely early with our buy rating, a 11% FCF yield is too tempting given the quality of the company.
Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is that Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) is a niche compounder with the potential to maintain its current trajectory, particularly as Management increasingly needs to focus on growth, unlocking international expansion, and potentially M&A. We also see an

Welbeck Ash Research
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

