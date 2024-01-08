Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Palo Alto Networks: Peeling Back The Growth

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
588 Followers

Summary

  • Palo Alto Networks' net income and earnings jumped in '23, but free cash flow has slowed down in the latest quarter, echoing our previous thesis of peak performance.
  • PANW flattened the cost of revenue growth curve and investment portfolio income were both additional help to its spectacular net income.
  • Its acquisition spree lasted in the past five years and could be coming to an end, indicating more organic and homegrown growth will be needed from here.
  • Current market valuation with rich premium has jumped ahead of its fair value.

Cybersecurity and privacy concepts to protect data. Lock icon and internet network security technology. Businessmen protecting personal data on laptop and virtual interfaces.

Thapana Onphalai

Investment Thesis

Preview

We previously covered Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in "Palo Alto Networks: Performance Likely Reached A Near Term Peak". Our thesis was built on the analysis of how the company's contract acquisition cost's increasing influence on its

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
588 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PANW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PANW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PANW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.