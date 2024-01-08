Thapana Onphalai

Investment Thesis

Preview

We previously covered Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) in "Palo Alto Networks: Performance Likely Reached A Near Term Peak". Our thesis was built on the analysis of how the company's contract acquisition cost's increasing influence on its free cash flow added to its low cash ratios could spell a near-term performance peak. Seeing its stock price still had some potential but was mostly fairly priced, we recommended a hold. Since then, the stock has risen by 23.78% to $283.30 currently. We will review later how this compares with our valuation target set forth previously.

Updates

To highlight Palo Alto Networks' growth in '23, there is none other than the chart that shows how its top line and bottom line performed. Not only did its revenue continue its growth trajectory, but its earnings and net income were able to pull far above its negative prints over a year ago.

PANW: Revenue vs EBITDA, Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

The improvement in its net income and EBITDA has a lot to do with its moderation of the cost of revenue. For the first time in about ten years, its cost of revenue growth flattened in '23, resulting in almost 5 percentage point improvement as a portion of the revenue. However, we don't think its cost of revenue can be constrained further as it has reached the lowest percentage of revenue in the past ten years at 26%. It is encouraging that it has been able to consolidate its multiple large acquisitions while controlling the cost, but it's unlikely to be able to go much lower. In other words, its net income and earnings could have reached a peak, echoing our previous thesis.

PANW: Cost of Revenue vs Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

On a TTM basis, its net profit margin has increased by about 10% since the end of 2022. Palo Alto Networks has never consistently achieved a net profit margin above zero before let alone at 10.34%. If we factor in the 4% decrease in cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue, the net increase of its net profit margin during the same time was about 6%. Still a very good number for the company, but we will further peel this back later.

Data by YCharts

We previously took a look at the increasingly pronounced seasonality in Palo Alto Networks' free cash flow and found it was mostly related to the structure of its sales incentives, which are recorded as deferred contract costs. For the reporting quarter ending in October of 2023 (which is the Q1 of FY '24), its quarterly free cash flow was much lower YoY, resulting in a downward trend on a TTM basis. Its free cash flow's typical seasonality indicated that it peaked around October of the year, which is the first quarter of its fiscal year 2024. Its Q2 FCF of FY '24 was likely to be lower than the Q1's, which would mark a double-digit YoY decline.

PANW: Free Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

We previously charted its amortization of deferred contract cost versus its net income, now we updated the chart to pair its total (short-term and long-term) deferred contract cost with its revenue. It shows that Palo Alto Networks has continuously generated higher revenue without significantly increasing its contract acquisition cost. On one hand, it shows the strength of its organic growth, while on the other hand, as we discussed before, besides the seasonal contract acquisition efforts, another significant contributing factor to its fast top-line growth is the actual acquisition of assets and other companies.

PANW: Contract Acquisition Cost vs Revenue (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

We previously discussed how much the past seven years' acquisitions have been instrumental to Palo Alto Networks' growth. Since 2020, it not only has ramped up its R&D expenses by almost 50%, but it also made significant large acquisitions to strengthen its competitiveness. However, its cash-at-hand by the end of the period in the latest quarter has fallen QoQ by more than half, resulting in one of the lowest levels since 2017. In the previous period, Palo Alto Networks tended to make much smaller acquisitions when the cash was at these levels. Observed from the acquisitions before 2018, they were within the range of about $100 million in size, while the deals it made were almost 3x bigger during higher levels of cash-at-hand. Consolidating and internalizing these large acquisitions has made significant contributions to its recent years' growth.

PANW: Cash-at-Hand vs Net Acquisition (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

We previously discussed that during the quarter ending in April '23, the company had a large investment in the corporate bond market of about $2.1 billion, among other marketable securities of its investment portfolio of around $5 billion in total. We speculated then that it would either hold this investment portfolio to generate income or for later acquisition. While both are still viable options for this portfolio, we now believe it will most likely hold it to generate income. The interest from this investment, combined with a very small contribution from Forex gain is reported under the Other Income section. This section was one-third of its total net income in the last quarter, while a year ago, the Other Income's contribution was minuscule. As we alluded to earlier, the net increase of the net margin during 2023 was about 6%. If we take off the one-third contribution from Other Income, it was only about 4%. If the cut down of cost of revenue was indeed reaching a near-term limit with the possibility to rebound upward due to increasing competition in the landscape, Palo Alto Networks would most likely keep this Other Income as a cushion to its Net Income instead of easily spending it on acquisition.

PANW: Net Income (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

On the other hand, the company's goodwill has reached over 20% of its assets rising from only 5% in 2018. In 2014, when this ratio reached about 18%, it took another 3-4 years to bring it back down to 5%. This serves as another indicator that it's time for the company to slow down the acquisition pace and consolidate them.

PANW: Goodwill (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Overall, Palo Alto Networks' acquisition spree in the past five years, which has been one of the long-term growth drivers in recent years, is likely coming to an end. The slowdown of its free cash flow growth has been in motion in Q1 of FY 2024 since we previously predicted its performance might have peaked. The company will most likely be relying on consolidation and home-grown R&D instead. It has the potential to consistently achieve positive net income from here, with the additional help of cutting costs and contributions from its sizable investment portfolio, but the marginal rate of the growth is likely to be a flat or at low single digits.

Financial Overview & Valuation

PANW: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

In our previous valuation estimates, we have factored in a robust growth continued in Q1 FY '24 with signs of peak performance. So far, it has been in line with our expectations. We will not update the previous fair valuation. We incorporated the PE ratio with the fair valuation as an update in the chart below. The current fair valuation should fall between the base case and the bullish case, and the market price has exceeded our most bullish estimates.

PANW: Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Conclusion

In reviewing our previous thesis, we believe our estimates were on the target. Palo Alto Networks' management has made great efforts to generate a better net profit margin through organic growth, cutting costs, and investment income. But the magnitude of how much more growth acceleration could come is at the peak by historical standards and also by the continuously competitive environment the company is in. We think the market has reached a rich premium for the stock price, and would recommend a sell at this level.