Comcast: Tune Out The Noise, Cash Rich Bargain At 11x PE

Jan. 08, 2024 9:30 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) StockDIS, T, VZ8 Comments
Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Comcast is a highly undervalued investment opportunity with high margins and a diverse collection of assets.
  • Despite challenges in its broadband business, CMCSA has prioritized price over volume and has seen faster bottom-line growth.
  • CMCSA has a strong balance sheet, consistent dividend growth, and share buybacks, making it an attractive investment at the present discounted price.
Origami dollar seedling being watered with coins

Richard Drury

Investing in cash-rich companies that generate high margins while trading at low valuations can be a good investment strategy. While these attributes may remind investors about tobacco companies, I'm talking about something completely different.

This brings me to

This article was written by

Gen Alpha profile picture
Gen Alpha
17.53K Followers

I am Gen Alpha. I have more than 14 years of investment experience, and an MBA in Finance. I focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium- to long-term horizon.

I provide high-yield, dividend growth investment ideas in the investing group Hoya Capital Income Builder. The group helps investors achieve dependable monthly income, portfolio diversification, and inflation hedging. It provides investment research on REITs, ETFs, closed-end funds, preferreds, and dividend champions across asset classes. It offers income-focused portfolios targeting dividend yields up to 10%. Learn more.

Comments (8)

hawkeyec profile picture
hawkeyec
Yesterday, 12:40 PM
Comments (4.87K)
I have owned this turkey for over five years and enjoyed an average annual growth rate of ... wait for it .. 3.43%/yr. Throw in the dividends and it just beats my money market. Frankly, this report not withstanding, I don't see this thing going anywhere soon. Scheduled for the donation pile.
C
Colorado Oilman
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (961)
“ How to Watch Nuggets Games Since Comcast and Altitude Are Still Fighting
Denver Nuggets fans must once again resort to national TV broadcasts, local sports bars and pirated streams to watch their defending NBA Champions.”

Local Denver paper = Westwood Magazine
By Catie Cheshire
October 24, 2023
C
Colorado Oilman
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (961)
Cable cutting will continue especially in Colorado . Comcast refused to offer the only channel to show the world championship Denver Nuggets season last year and continues this season - angering the entire state and forcing them to alternative providers. This kind of business mentality only nbc streaming execs could come up with
A
Always Bullish
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.52K)
Great long term investment. Betting against media mogul Brian Roberts would be a huge mistake
D
Dr. Nobody
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (1)
Some counterpoints come to mind.

1) As a customer, not happy with Comcast. Especially how they handled the data breach. Hopeful to move elsewhere this year.

2) Not a fan of telecommunications sector at all from the last 5+ yrs of seemingly non-stellar results.

3) Mainstream media (NBC) is dying/dead.

4) Why trust Comcast with home security if they are getting data breached

5) Not going to move my phone to them due to the above. How many other customers feel the same?

Time will tell if Quant is right on this one
I. M. Spartacus profile picture
I. M. Spartacus
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (6.17K)
@Dr. Nobody Agree with all your points. As one of those 52 million people getting stiffed for over $100 a month, much of it nickel and dime fees, I despise Comcast and would switch in a heartbeat if I had a viable alternative. If I can wean my wife off of Create TV I'll cancel the basic TV portion of my service. That is, if I can. It seems they don't even offer me that option on the website when I check to see if there might be a cheaper plan available.

I suspect that may be why CMSA has not fare well; why invest in a company you despise? I see a similar path to that of the long distance phone companies. Even Comcast is getting into the cellular business. And when people realize they can spend $100 for on Ooma device, and only pay taxes (~$7/mo) for phone service which includes domestic long distance, Comcast will be losing their phone customers.

Then there is their streaming platform. I subscribed for a year on a ridiculously low promotion price. I rarely watched it, other than for IMSA races. The only time I'll miss it is for the Chief's first round playoff game. I'm sure that will have the lowest rating, only because it's exclusive on Peacock.
Dividend Ambassador profile picture
Dividend Ambassador
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (9.23K)
Gen Alpha is correct as usual. Very good article.
Nils de Graaf profile picture
Nils de Graaf
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.3K)
"Comcast grew its wireless customer base to over 20 million customers."

That is an error, it is somewhere in the range of 6-7 million.
