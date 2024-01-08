Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Exxon Mobil: Don't Miss Out On This Great Dividend Aristocrat

Jan. 08, 2024 7:30 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock
Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.91K Followers

Summary

  • Last October, Exxon Mobil rewarded shareholders with its 41st consecutive annual dividend raise.
  • The company's results were better than the steep declines in Q3 revenue and profits indicated.
  • Exxon Mobil boasts an AA- credit rating on a stable outlook from S&P.
  • Shares of the energy giant look to be trading 21% below fair value.
  • Exxon Mobil could be poised to beat the S&P 500 in the next 10 years.

Exxon Gas Station

Customers fill their gas tanks at an Exxon-branded gas station.

hapabapa/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dividend growth isn't always a cut-and-dry-positive. It probably sounds strange that I would say this as a dividend growth investor, but that's because growing the dividend

This article was written by

Kody's Dividends profile picture
Kody's Dividends
7.91K Followers
Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About XOM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on XOM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XOM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.