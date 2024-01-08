Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Block: Can Management Execute On A Good Plan?

Summary

  • Block's transaction revenues have seen a sharp decline, attributed to a fall in gross payment volumes, which is geared toward consumer activity in the retail sector.
  • The macros indicate mixed signals for top-line growth acceleration recovery in gross payment volumes, with Consumer Sentiment rebounding well but Retail Sales data underwhelming expectations.
  • Block has a good plan to lay off 1000 employees and improve workforce efficiency. My calculations reveal that this can right-size their employee productivity metrics vs. peers and boost margins meaningfully.
  • However can Dorsey's decentralized, non-hands-on leadership style engender the required employee productivity changes? I believe some proof of execution is required to gain confidence on this catalyst.
  • Given that context, Block's 22% premium 1-yr fwd P/E valuations vs. its peers leave little margin of safety.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Testifies To House Hearing On Company"s Transparency and Accountability

Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

Thesis

I think Block (NYSE:SQ) has a good plan to right-size their cost structure and pursue growth. I am bullish but waiting for some proof of execution momentum before initiating any buys. My 'Neutral/Hold' stance is after consideration of these key points:

This article was written by

Providing alpha-generating investment ideas. I am an independent investor managing my family's portfolio, primarily via a Self Managed Super Fund. You can expect my articles to deliver a clearly structured, evidence-based thesis. But first and foremost, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.I have a generalist approach as I explore, analyze and invest in any sector so long there is perceived alpha potential vs the S&P500. This approach is not for long-term buy and hold investing, although the analysis will be useful even to those investors for deciding on the portfolio adds and trims. The typical holding period ranges between a few quarters to a few months. By having a shorter investment holding period, there is the opportunity to maximize IRR of each stock pick, and the overall portfolio.It is a good idea to review the ratings history for the articles published by authors. This gives you another indication of how often the author's recommendations work out, which is a proxy for genuine investing and alpha-generating skill. If reviewing Hunting Alpha's rating history, look at how the stock performed in the short to medium time horizon immediately after article publication. Once again, I encourage readers to judge me on my performance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Today, 3:34 AM
Comments (20.56K)
Smart defer to all the Twitter disclosures from Elon on how insanely terrible Twitter was run by Dorsey, to make some similar assumptions of his leadership & strategic competence for Square??? I can’t think of a CEO in this space I trust less.
Hunting Alpha profile picture
Hunting Alpha
Today, 3:50 AM
Comments (1.1K)
@Tall Seller Hmm, is it that you don't trust Dorsey's management capabilities? Or you mean you don't trust his intentions/motivations as well?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

