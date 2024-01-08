mysondanube

Investment Thesis

Business Overview (Brief)

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) has somehow managed to achieve one of the strongest brands in the world, built not just on coffee, but on a broader coffee-centric experience. More than just brewing, their strategy revolves around menu innovation, featuring diverse hot and cold drinks, caffeine and alternative options, and a range of breakfast, snack, and lunch items.

This approach has rewarded them handsomely, capturing a dominant 41.5% market share in the coffee & snack industry. With over 38,000 stores globally, reflecting a 7% year-over-year increase and similar growth projected for 2024, Starbucks' reach is undeniable. Their Starbucks Rewards program boasts 32.6 million 90-day active members in the U.S. and 21 million in China, demonstrating strong customer loyalty.

Amidst challenges, Starbucks continues to navigate and grow, guided by a disciplined strategy focused on solidifying brand awareness and trust over time.

SBUX Strategic Priorities (Starbucks Investor Relations)

Stock Catalyst

At $93, Starbucks presents one of the most compelling buying opportunities I see in the market right now. While I haven't personally owned shares, I've always kept an eye on it.

Historically, SBUX has traded at a premium, and rightfully so. They're the undisputed leader in their sector and one of America's most recognizable brands. However, with current valuations at 22.5x this year's earnings, 19.3x next year's, and a mere 16x by 2026 (based on analyst estimates), the stock appears remarkably cheap.

The long-term average P/E for SBUX sits closer to 30, and their growth story remains robust. Sales climbed 12% in 2023, with EPS rising even faster at 19%. Analysts anticipate double-digit growth on both the top and bottom lines for the foreseeable future. So, why the sudden markdown?

SBUX Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

My own analysis paints an even more compelling picture: SBUX currently trades at a 12% discount from my base-case fair value and a staggering 30% below my bull-case scenario. Furthermore, at $93 per share, the stock boasts an attractive 6x risk-to-reward ratio. These factors combined paint a clear picture - SBUX is no longer a "hold," it's a strong buy opportunity.

However, before we rush in headfirst, it's crucial to acknowledge the elephant in the room: the primary risk factor weighing on the stock and contributing to its current discount. This potential Achilles' heel is Starbucks' significant exposure to China. As of Q4 2023, China and the United States combined represent a whopping 61% of their global portfolio.

SBUX Revenue Overview (Starbucks Investor Relations)

For those unfamiliar, the Chinese economy is facing some significant challenges, including slowing growth, real estate and housing issues, and much more. These issues have prompted Chinese authorities to implement measures to revitalize the market and address stagnating growth.

The ever-present fear of a potential Taiwan invasion and the complexities of the political landscape adds further uncertainty. Nevertheless, I remain optimistic that these are short-term headwinds and that China will ultimately find its footing. Their ambitious goal of rapid and efficient economic growth aligns with global trends, and Starbucks' presence in the country serves as a significant generator of jobs and consumer spending.

Amidst domestic and international uncertainties, Starbucks has impressively maintained its growth trajectory and even upheld its margins. They continue to be a cash-generating machine, allowing them to consistently increase their dividend for 13 consecutive years. Neither management nor analysts anticipate a slowdown in the foreseeable future.

SBUX 2024 Guidance (Starbucks Investor Relations)

Starbucks has all the makings of a dividend aristocrat. Their consistent dividend growth trajectory combined with the current attractive price point makes them a compelling proposition. Investors can realistically expect a 10-15% increase in share price alongside a healthy 2.4% annual dividend yield by buying and holding SBUX.

Their undervalued stock, continued global expansion, and unmatched brand awareness and loyalty solidify Starbucks as a great buy at its current level. Few companies, let alone fast-food chains, boast such a strong and enduring reputation. While many have attempted to mimic Starbucks' marketing strategies and business model, none have achieved the same level of success.

My conservative 12% upside target would push the stock to $104, still 10% below its 52-week high and 21% from its all-time peak. This highlights the significant potential for further growth in SBUX's stock price.

Of course, the key question remains: when will the China-related anxieties subside? While market timing is notoriously tricky, and SBUX may undergo further consolidation before positive news breaks, the current climate presents an excellent opportunity to enter the stock!

Fundamentals

As mentioned earlier, Starbucks' margins have held impressively steady. All three metrics - gross, operating, and net income margins - currently exceed their 5-year averages. The operating and net income margins are particularly strong, and while it would be ideal to see gross margins return to the 30s, that likely requires significant deflationary conditions.

Regardless, the company's stable margins have generated a robust $3.67 billion in free cash flow, translating to a respectable 3.5% FCF yield for the coffee giant. Furthermore, they anticipate "progressive expansion" in margins, indicating further financial improvement.

This healthy FCF will support debt repayment, particularly the additional debt acquired over the past few years to fuel growth and expansion. Most of this debt was issued between 2019 and early 2021, locking in low interest rates before the current environment of rising rates. While debt levels remain elevated compared to the past, Starbucks has been actively reducing it and has slightly lowered it from its peak.

SBUX Total Debt (Koyfin)

The dividend also appears robust and well-protected, contrary to Seeking Alpha's D- safety rating for SBUX's dividend. Several metrics support this view:

A comfortable 10x interest coverage ratio: This indicates the company comfortably earns enough to cover its interest payments with its operating income.

A payout ratio nearing 60%: This means they reinvest approximately 40% of their earnings back into the business, striking a healthy balance between dividend distribution and growth.

Consistent dividend growth: They've maintained a 10% annual dividend growth rate over the past five years, demonstrating a commitment to rewarding shareholders.

These factors suggest a sustainable and secure dividend for SBUX, justifying a more optimistic viewpoint.

SBUX Dividend Overview (Seeking Alpha)

Far from an unsafe dividend, Starbucks' consistent growth and financial strength paint a picture of a compelling dividend growth story. They continue to expand globally, witnessing consistent top and bottom-line expansion. Notably, 2023 marked the second time in their history that cash from operations surpassed $6 billion, showing no signs of slowing down. In fact, their recent menu additions look to fuel strong 2024 numbers.

Another key fundamental is Starbucks' share buyback program. In 2023, they repurchased 3.1 million shares for a total of $1 billion, and with 42.6 million shares remaining in their current plan, they're committed to further reducing the outstanding share count. This commitment is evident in their remarkable 24% reduction in share count over the past decade, no doubt contributing to shareholder satisfaction over the past 10-20 years. Management clearly understands the importance of returning capital to shareholders, as illustrated by the share count decreasing from 1.5 billion to just 1.13 billion.

SBUX Shares Outstanding (Koyfin)

Overall, Starbucks has demonstrated a strong track record of capital allocation. While the arrival of a new CEO introduces some uncertainty, it's unlikely to trigger radical, detrimental changes. The core tenets of Starbucks' strategy - global expansion and rewarding shareholder returns - are deeply ingrained and are expected to remain the company's compass moving forward. This focus on growth and investor value has served them well in the past, and there's no reason to believe it won't continue to do so in the future.

Price Targets

Using Starbucks' historical valuation averages and analyst estimates for sales and earnings, I created a next twelve-month price target scenario table. This table includes bear, base, and bull case scenarios, which I used to determine a fair value and potential risk-reward ratio.

My current base case fair value for Starbucks is $104 per share. Based on my bull and bear price targets, the risk-reward ratio for SBUX stands at 6x, reflecting the 30% upside potential in the bull case and 5% downside risk in the bear case one year from now.

SBUX NTM Price Target Scenario Table (Author Calculations Based On Analyst Estimates From Data on Koyfin)

Taking my analysis for SBUX a step further, I utilize a discounted dividend growth model (DDGM) - a perfect fit for a future dividend aristocrat like Starbucks. This model allows me to estimate a longer-term price target (2-3 years) based on the projected future value of expected dividends and their anticipated growth. Interestingly, it reveals that the stock is currently trading at an even more attractive 36% discount to its long-term price target of $127 - representing a potential new all-time high!

SBUX Discounted Dividend Growth Model (Author Calculations)

The current valuation presents a compelling entry point for SBUX. While the discount is justified by temporary headwinds, it offers an attractive opportunity for those who believe in the brand, the business model, and the quality of their products.

Could you ever truly picture a world where Starbucks' welcoming presence wasn't woven into the fabric of every corner, airport, mall, and even Target? It seems almost inconceivable.

Risk

While Starbucks boasts many strengths, there are also potential downside factors to consider. Instead of dwelling on China's exposure, let's examine three key risks:

1. Labor Negotiations: 2023 witnessed significant contract renegotiations at Starbucks that will be closed out in 2024. 2023 saw two high-profile walkouts in Hollywood and auto factories costing companies millions. While management prioritizes settling union disputes in 2024, even a brief strike could result in substantial revenue and profit losses.

2. U.S. Consumer Sentiment: Rising prices across the board, including coffee, may eventually fatigue consumers. The question looms: will customers still indulge in $8 Caramel Iced Mocha Frappuccinos when economic downturn hits? Analysts may be overestimating the company's sales resilience considering potential Warning signs of weakened consumer sentiment. While Starbucks has historically displayed remarkable price and demand inelasticity, this trend may not hold indefinitely.

3. Liquidity Concerns: Though not a major concern for Starbucks, it's worth noting that their current liabilities exceed current assets. This tendency is seen more often in brick-and-mortar food companies like Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and McDonald's (MCD) looking to expand store count. While this raises some concern in the current high-interest-rate environment, Starbucks' strong interest coverage ratio of 10x, growing sales, steady margins, and excess free cash flow ensure ample access to capital for continued growth and success.

These three risks, coupled with China exposure, offer valid explanations for the current stock price. However, looking ahead, I believe the stock is undervalued, and these temporary headwinds present rather than hinder the long-term prospects of this remarkable company.

Conclusion

Starbucks stands as a brand of unparalleled distinction. While competitors and at-home options exist, their execution remains unmatched. Continuous menu innovation and global expansion fuel their success, solidifying a level of brand awareness and trust rarely seen in any industry.

However, the company, like any other, isn't impervious to risk. There are indeed significant and legitimate concerns to consider. Yet, for those who can look beyond these obstacles and into the future, Starbucks emerges as a potential cash cow and future dividend aristocrat.

Their exceptional cash flow generation continues to grow and translate into increased profitability. At current valuations, this presents an opportunity for both dividend and growth investors. Whether interested in consistent income or long-term capital appreciation, Starbucks deserves a closer look.

Don't let fear blind you to the potential of this exceptional brand and its promising stock.