Drazen_

As an investor, one of those most difficult decisions can be deciding when it is time to take profits in a company you love, which has generated tremendous returns for you. When evaluating investments, it is critical to be logical and analytically rigorous, rather than emotional, in making such decisions. United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is at such a crossroads. Over the past five years, I have only ever rated URI a buy or strong buy, but with shares up 20% since my recommendation in September, it is time to move the stock down to a hold. URI is a great company, but valuation means it is no longer a great stock.

Seeking Alpha

First, to be clear, United Rentals is operating at an exceptionally high level, which is why its stock has done so well. Pro forma for M&A, its revenue rose by 15% over the past year in Q3 to $3.8 billion with pro forma EBITDA margins up 20bps to 49.1%, resulting in $1.16 billion of free cash flow so far this year. We also saw fleet productivity turn back positive to +1.5% after 2 consecutive negative quarters. Still, productivity growth is running below the double-digit gains seen in 2021-2022 as utilization and rental rates normalize.

Management is now guiding to 22% revenue growth, double its five-year CAGR with EBITDA also rising about 22% and EPS rising about 24%, aided by share repurchases. When we get Q4 results in a few weeks, 2023 will go down as a banner, a record-setting year for the company.

United Rentals

Now, if there is one blemish on the company’s results, it is margins. URI has been able to sustain EBITDA margins by controlling operating expenses aggressively; however, we have seen gross margins weaken a bit. As you can see below, adjusting for its Ahern acquisition, gross margins are down by 80bp from last year with general rentals down 140bp and specialty holding in better, down 10bp. Specialty margins are also running over 14 percentage points higher than general rental, which is why URI is focused on growing these offerings.

United Rentals

We have seen a surge in construction activity, which increases demand for rental equipment. This was combined with supply chain issues that made it difficult for equipment companies to grow their fleet to meet demand. This relative shortage pushed up prices for rentals in 2022 and early 2023, but it is now moderating as supply chains recover, allowing the equipment stock to increase.

The below chart compares deliveries of capital goods to orders. As you can see, in the years preceding COVID, we consistently shipped 98-102% of orders each month, indicating supply chains were able to meet demand. This plunged below 94% at its worst in 2021 and deliveries remained unusually weak for about a year, compounding to a meaningful shortage. With supply chains recovered, we are now back to delivering slightly over 100% of orders. This means we are not only meeting demand but also backfilling the historic shortage.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

This normalization is likely to be a headwind for rental rates in 2024, all else equal. Now, while management has not yet issued guidance, it has stated that it expects 2024 to be a “growth” year. I am not arguing against this—if 2024 were to be a down year, I think the stock would be a “sell,” not merely a “hold.” Rather, moderating rental rates is likely to be consistent with growth downshifting and gross margins staying below 2022 levels.

Ultimately, URI’s business is closely correlated to nonresidential construction, and as discussed in my previous article, this has boomed, as you can see below. Much of this is due to government policy, like the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Inflation Reduction Act, and CHIPs Act, which either directly funded projects or financially incentivized the private sector to build more. All of this building requires more equipment to execute on projects, creating increased demand for companies like United Rentals.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Given much of this is nondiscretionary government funding, it has been my view that this elevated level of construction spending should continue for several years. However, many of these programs are now up and running, and Congress is unlikely to pass incremental multi-hundred-billion-dollar programs in coming years. As such, I expect the level of construction spending to remain very elevated, but the growth rate to slow substantially. As you can see below, we are already beginning to see this. At its peak, the 6-month change in nonresidential spending was rising at a 30% annualized clip. This is now down to 11%. I would expect this to move into the single digits over the next few months, especially as several automakers like Ford (F) are pulling back some of their EV-related spending.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

Now, just given the higher exit rate in 2023 vs 2022, 2024 construction spending will likely be higher than in 2023, but the pace of growth is likely to be slower. This again is why I agree with management that 2024 will be a “growth” year, but one likely to be marked by single-digit revenue and free cash flow growth rather than double-digit increases. This view is furthered by the fact that URI’s fleet age is back to pre-pandemic levels, and it needs about $2.8 billion of cap-ex to sustain that. Combined with growth spending to expand the fleet, cap-ex is likely to be at or above 2023 levels.

With shares down to a 6.5% free cash flow yield, below my 7-8% longer-term fair value for what is a very capital-intensive business, I am cautious that if initial 2024 guidance is for single-digit growth, shares could see some downside. Additionally, the decline in interest rates has caused a boom in construction-related stocks. If longer-term rates rise a bit after having declined so much, there could be some downside. Moreover, I do not expect URI’s end-demand to be as rate-sensitive as others. Even with rates rising this year, nonresidential construction has boomed because so much is tied to government activity. This government activity is not rate-sensitive; it is tied to already-passed legislation. As such, even if rate continues to fall, that is not likely to move nonresidential activity that much—certainly much less than residential construction, which is less relevant to URI’s business.

Now, management aspirationally targets $10 billion in EBITDA in 2028, which should translate to about $3.5 billion of free cash flow. At a 7% free cash flow yield, URI would be worth about $50 billion, or 36% more than today. That is a 6.4% annual return. With a 1.1% dividend yield, which is a 7.5% total return. With share repurchases reducing the count another 2-4% (for perspective, the share count is down 2.6% over the past year), URI could just about generate a 10% return over the next five years. That assumes it hits this target.

My concern is that this target assumes 8% annual EBITDA growth over the next five years. If we assume 5% growth instead, which is likely slightly faster than nominal GDP, EBITDA will be just under $9 billion. At that level with a 7% free cash flow yield, shares should rise by about 4% annually, combined with a 1% dividend and 2-4% buyback, returns are more likely in the 7-9% range.

Now, one avenue for management to boost EBITDA growth is through M&A. Right now, the company has 1.8x debt/EBITDA leverage, which is down from 2.6x pre-COVID. This lower leverage has helped the company ride through a period of elevated rates quite well. As it targets 2-3x leverage over time, management is prepared to “utilize” the balance sheet should M&A opportunities arise. This could help the company achieve its EBITDA aims, but increased debt or share issuance to fund M&A would dilute the free cash flow growth from higher EBITDA. Separately, I would note management has also done a good job of extending maturities with manageable debt needs over the next two years.

United Rentals

Overall, URI remains a well-run company that should see ample demand; however, we are likely to enter a period of decelerating revenue growth with government construction spending largely in the numbers and supply chain challenges alleviated. With shares having risen so much in recent weeks, I fear markets are hoping for double-digit growth to sustain, which I view as unlikely.

Even at its aspiration targets, URI is just barely now poised for a 10% return—my threshold for a buy recommendation. Given my more cautious outlook, I see a ~8% long-term return, consistent with long-term S&P 500 returns, which is why I see shares as a hold—it is now positioned for market-like returns. I would be a buyer at $500, which may seem like an aggressive target, given it requires a 10% drop, but shares were there back in December. Now, if you have large unrealized gains in a taxable account, URI may still be worth holding, but I would not put new money to work into URI. After a wonderful bull run, shares are now a bit beyond fair value, and prudence suggests waiting for a better opportunity.