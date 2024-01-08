Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 7

PM Images

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies that have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 1/12 1/29 0.22 0.26 18.18% 0.52% 10 Bank OZK (OZK) 1/12 1/23 0.37 0.38 2.70% 3.12% 28 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) 0.48 0.25 -47.92% 48 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 8 (Ex-Div 1/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corporation (BRC) 1/31 0.235 60.05 1.57% 38 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 1/18 0.9 589.02 0.61% 13 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1/31 1.02 CAD 64.42 4.75% 10 UDR, Inc. (UDR) 1/31 0.42 37.82 4.44% 13 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 2/1 0.665 40.2 6.62% 19 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Jan 9 (Ex-Div 1/10)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 1/25 0.33 48.5 2.72% 11 Oracle Corporation (ORCL) 1/25 0.4 102.73 1.56% 15 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 10 (Ex-Div 1/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 2/15 0.55 110.8 1.99% 11 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 1/25 0.71 121.19 2.34% 18 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 1/31 0.42 36.84 4.56% 7 City Holding Company (CHCO) 1/31 0.715 106.59 2.68% 11 IDEX Corporation (IEX) 1/26 0.64 211.18 1.21% 14 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 1/31 1.47 131.78 4.46% 14 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 2/1 0.3 31.5 3.81% 26 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 1/31 0.28 26.23 4.27% 14 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) 1/26 0.31 68.04 1.82% 5 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 11 (Ex-Div 1/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 2/15 1.55 162.14 3.82% 12 Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 1/29 0.26 200.38 0.52% 10 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 2/15 0.2825 32.16 3.51% 58 Bank OZK (OZK) 1/23 0.38 48.73 3.12% 28 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 12 (Ex-Div 1/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) 1/31 0.71 141.98 2.00% 12 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 1/31 0.91 120.38 3.02% 7 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 1/31 0.02508 12.67 2.38% 10 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 1/31 0.455 198.76 0.92% 16 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 1/31 0.465 112.66 1.65% 31 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 2/1 0.2 19.02 4.21% 20 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 1/31 2.45 406 2.41% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 1/16 0.247 4.7% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 1/10 0.21 2.1% Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 1/12 0.19 3.5% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 1/10 0.22 0.9% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 1/12 1.27 4.0% BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 1/16 0.43 1.9% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 1/12 0.31 4.3% Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) 1/10 0.45 3.5% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 1/16 0.75 2.8% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 1/12 0.28 5.1% CubeSmart (CUBE) 1/16 0.51 4.4% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 1/16 0.57 1.2% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 1/12 1.27 2.8% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 1/12 0.4475 2.6% Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) 1/12 0.285 4.5% Equity Residential (EQR) 1/12 0.6625 4.4% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 1/12 2.31 3.8% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 1/12 0.345 5.5% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 1/16 0.35 4.0% The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) 1/11 0.21 6.5% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 1/16 0.32 2.5% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 1/16 1.09 4.3% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 1/12 0.17 4.3% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 1/10 0.23 2.9% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 1/11 0.45 6.2% Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) 1/10 0.63 1.3% Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) 1/16 0.16 2.8% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 1/12 1.82 7.7% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 1/11 1.4 2.2% J&J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 1/9 0.735 1.8% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 1/10 0.54 5.4% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 1/12 0.71 1.3% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 1/12 0.46 7.2% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 1/12 0.24 6.6% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 1/12 0.425 2.3% Medtronic plc (MDT) 1/12 0.69 3.3% Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 1/10 0.98 9.4% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 1/12 0.98 1.3% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 1/12 0.495 3.9% Realty Income Corporation (O) 1/12 0.2565 5.3% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1/10 1.3 5.5% Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) 1/12 0.09 0.2% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 1/16 0.38 2.7% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 1/16 0.45 1.6% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 1/12 0.35 1.0% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 1/16 0.535 1.3% Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB) 1/16 0.06 3.9% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 1/12 0.3 2.2% SEI Investments Company (SEIC) 1/9 0.46 1.5% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/16 0.1225 3.8% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 1/16 0.425 1.5% State Street Corporation (STT) 1/12 0.69 3.5% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 1/16 0.93 2.8% First Financial Corporation (THFF) 1/16 0.45 4.3% THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) 1/11 0.48 1.7% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 1/16 0.35 0.3% TowneBank (TOWN) 1/12 0.25 3.4% Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR) 1/11 0.09 1.1% The Toro Company (TTC) 1/11 0.36 1.6% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 1/16 0.49 4.5% Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 1/12 0.56 7.3% John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (WLY) 1/11 0.35 4.5% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 1/16 0.84 1.4% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 1/12 0.14 1.6% The York Water Company (YORW) 1/16 0.2108 2.3% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.