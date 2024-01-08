Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 7

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies that have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend-related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflect the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
1/12
|
1/29
|
0.22
|
0.26
|
18.18%
|
0.52%
|
10
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
1/12
|
1/23
|
0.37
|
0.38
|
2.70%
|
3.12%
|
28
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Walgreens Boots Alliance
|
(WBA)
|
0.48
|
0.25
|
-47.92%
|
48
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 8 (Ex-Div 1/9)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Brady Corporation
|
(BRC)
|
1/31
|
0.235
|
60.05
|
1.57%
|
38
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
1/18
|
0.9
|
589.02
|
0.61%
|
13
|
The Toronto-Dominion Bank
|
(TD)
|
1/31
|
1.02 CAD
|
64.42
|
4.75%
|
10
|
UDR, Inc.
|
(UDR)
|
1/31
|
0.42
|
37.82
|
4.44%
|
13
|
Verizon Communications Inc.
|
(VZ)
|
2/1
|
0.665
|
40.2
|
6.62%
|
19
Tuesday Jan 9 (Ex-Div 1/10)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
1/25
|
0.33
|
48.5
|
2.72%
|
11
|
Oracle Corporation
|
(ORCL)
|
1/25
|
0.4
|
102.73
|
1.56%
|
15
Wednesday Jan 10 (Ex-Div 1/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
2/15
|
0.55
|
110.8
|
1.99%
|
11
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
1/25
|
0.71
|
121.19
|
2.34%
|
18
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
1/31
|
0.42
|
36.84
|
4.56%
|
7
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
1/31
|
0.715
|
106.59
|
2.68%
|
11
|
IDEX Corporation
|
(IEX)
|
1/26
|
0.64
|
211.18
|
1.21%
|
14
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
1/31
|
1.47
|
131.78
|
4.46%
|
14
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
2/1
|
0.3
|
31.5
|
3.81%
|
26
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
1/31
|
0.28
|
26.23
|
4.27%
|
14
|
Winnebago Industries, Inc.
|
(WGO)
|
1/26
|
0.31
|
68.04
|
1.82%
|
5
Thursday Jan 11 (Ex-Div 1/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
2/15
|
1.55
|
162.14
|
3.82%
|
12
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
1/29
|
0.26
|
200.38
|
0.52%
|
10
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
2/15
|
0.2825
|
32.16
|
3.51%
|
58
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
1/23
|
0.38
|
48.73
|
3.12%
|
28
Friday Jan 12 (Ex-Div 1/16)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
|
(DGX)
|
1/31
|
0.71
|
141.98
|
2.00%
|
12
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
1/31
|
0.91
|
120.38
|
3.02%
|
7
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
1/31
|
0.02508
|
12.67
|
2.38%
|
10
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
1/31
|
0.455
|
198.76
|
0.92%
|
16
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
1/31
|
0.465
|
112.66
|
1.65%
|
31
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
2/1
|
0.2
|
19.02
|
4.21%
|
20
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
1/31
|
2.45
|
406
|
2.41%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
1/16
|
0.247
|
4.7%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
1/10
|
0.21
|
2.1%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
1/12
|
0.19
|
3.5%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
1/10
|
0.22
|
0.9%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
1/12
|
1.27
|
4.0%
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
1/16
|
0.43
|
1.9%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
1/12
|
0.31
|
4.3%
|
Community Bank System, Inc.
|
(CBU)
|
1/10
|
0.45
|
3.5%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
1/16
|
0.75
|
2.8%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
1/12
|
0.28
|
5.1%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
1/16
|
0.51
|
4.4%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
1/16
|
0.57
|
1.2%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
1/12
|
1.27
|
2.8%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
1/12
|
0.4475
|
2.6%
|
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(EPRT)
|
1/12
|
0.285
|
4.5%
|
Equity Residential
|
(EQR)
|
1/12
|
0.6625
|
4.4%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
1/12
|
2.31
|
3.8%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
1/12
|
0.345
|
5.5%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
1/16
|
0.35
|
4.0%
|
The First of Long Island Corporation
|
(FLIC)
|
1/11
|
0.21
|
6.5%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
1/16
|
0.32
|
2.5%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
1/16
|
1.09
|
4.3%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
1/12
|
0.17
|
4.3%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
1/10
|
0.23
|
2.9%
|
Getty Realty Corp.
|
(GTY)
|
1/11
|
0.45
|
6.2%
|
Hingham Institution for Savings
|
(HIFS)
|
1/10
|
0.63
|
1.3%
|
Hurco Companies, Inc.
|
(HURC)
|
1/16
|
0.16
|
2.8%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
1/12
|
1.82
|
7.7%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
1/11
|
1.4
|
2.2%
|
J&J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
1/9
|
0.735
|
1.8%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
1/10
|
0.54
|
5.4%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
1/12
|
0.71
|
1.3%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
1/12
|
0.46
|
7.2%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
1/12
|
0.24
|
6.6%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
1/12
|
0.425
|
2.3%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
1/12
|
0.69
|
3.3%
|
Altria Group, Inc.
|
(MO)
|
1/10
|
0.98
|
9.4%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
1/12
|
0.98
|
1.3%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
1/12
|
0.495
|
3.9%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
1/12
|
0.2565
|
5.3%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
1/10
|
1.3
|
5.5%
|
Quanta Services, Inc.
|
(PWR)
|
1/12
|
0.09
|
0.2%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
1/16
|
0.38
|
2.7%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
1/16
|
0.45
|
1.6%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
1/12
|
0.35
|
1.0%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
1/16
|
0.535
|
1.3%
|
Riverview Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RVSB)
|
1/16
|
0.06
|
3.9%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
1/12
|
0.3
|
2.2%
|
SEI Investments Company
|
(SEIC)
|
1/9
|
0.46
|
1.5%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/16
|
0.1225
|
3.8%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
1/16
|
0.425
|
1.5%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
1/12
|
0.69
|
3.5%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
1/16
|
0.93
|
2.8%
|
First Financial Corporation
|
(THFF)
|
1/16
|
0.45
|
4.3%
|
THOR Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
1/11
|
0.48
|
1.7%
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
1/16
|
0.35
|
0.3%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
1/12
|
0.25
|
3.4%
|
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc.
|
(TR)
|
1/11
|
0.09
|
1.1%
|
The Toro Company
|
(TTC)
|
1/11
|
0.36
|
1.6%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
1/16
|
0.49
|
4.5%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
1/12
|
0.56
|
7.3%
|
John Wiley & Sons, Inc.
|
(WLY)
|
1/11
|
0.35
|
4.5%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
1/16
|
0.84
|
1.4%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
1/12
|
0.14
|
1.6%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
1/16
|
0.2108
|
2.3%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Comments