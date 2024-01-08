jirkaejc/iStock via Getty Images

A little over two years ago I believed it was time to take a bite in the case of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) which was obviously a bit too premature. Having seen a real boom-bust cycle at the time, the net result was significant revenue growth and margin expansion, which made that I was warming up to the shares at the time.

This arguably was too early; the business saw continued revenue growth, but the quickest pace of growth is in the past. With margins having stabilized around realistic break-even levels, it is hard to find fundamental earnings support to the shares. It is the potential of the business, given its dominance in the marketplace, which makes me more upbeat here, as I have a longer-term view on the shares.

E-Commerce Animal Business

Chewy is a household name in the e-commerce business for animal food and related products. Being positioned as a provider of integer food, the company was and remains well positioned to secular trends relating to e-commerce, animal care, and food, all aided by other long-term demographic and social trends, as well as a very successful reordering program.

Founded in the early 2010s, the company has grown to become a near $5 billion business in the year 2019, with revenues up 40% to $4.85 billion that year. The company posted EBITDA losses of $85 million, which looks impressive, yet net losses came in around a quarter of a billion, largely due to stock-based compensation expenses being included in this number as well.

The business actually went public in the summer of 2019 when it traded in its thirties, and rallied to the $50 mark during the pandemic, hitting a high of $120 in 2021 when markets at large were showing strong momentum. What followed was a big reversal to the $50 mark late in 2021.

In the meantime, the company has seen continued growth with 2020 sales reported up 47% to $7.15 billion, with full-year EBITDA reported at a positive number of $85 million, although still accompanied by a $92 million net loss.

Based on the situation late in 2021, the company looked on track to generate about $9 billion in sales that year, with modest advancements seen in its profit metrics. With 418 million shares trading at $50, the $21 billion equity valuation translated into a $20 billion enterprise valuation, equal to 2.2 times sales. This multiple looked not too demanding, but margins were very slim in EBITDA terms, and non-existent in GAAP terms.

Coming Down Further

Since turning a bit more upbeat around $50 late in 2021, shares have been coming down and have largely traded in a $20-$50 range until September of this year. Shares actually fell to a low of around $16 in recent months, before recovering, but still trading at low levels (based on their historical ranges) at $21 per share currently.

Forwarding to March 2023, the company posted its 2022 results. After revenues came in at $8.9 billion in 2021, revenue growth slowed down in 2022. Revenues rose a mere 13% to $10.1 billion, and that in an inflationary environment.

Despite the inflationary pressures, it was EBITDA margins that improved some 210 basis points to 3% of sales, but the quality of margin expansion was not too impressive amidst rapidly rising stock-based compensation expenses. On the positive side, net earnings of $49 million came in at half a percent of sales and improved by over a point as well. With GAAP earnings amounting to just $0.12 per share, adjusted earnings came in at $0.53 per share, although most of the adjustments related to stock-based compensation expenses.

In May of 2023, Chewy posted a 15% increase in first quarter sales to $2.78 billion, with EBITDA margins improving to 4.0% of sales, but net profit margins being stuck at 0.8% of sales.

Concerns really arose over the summer, even as second quarter sales rose another 14% to $2.78 billion, as EBITDA margins of 3.1% were actually down 30 basis points on the year before, albeit that net profit margins of 0.7% held up relatively well.

In December, Chewy posted an 8% increase in third quarter sales and while EBITDA margins of 3.0% were pretty stable, the company posted a loss due to charges related to equity warrants. At this rate, the company is on track to post annual sales around $11 billion, with EBITDA trending around $350 million.

Despite the optics or the illusion of profitable numbers, realistic earnings (after subtracting depreciation charges and stock-based compensation charges) come in around flat. In fact, the business might even be posting realistic losses here, as net cash balances make that the company received nearly $40 million in annual interest income here, being a primary driver behind the minimal GAAP profits reported here.

Valuation Thoughts Here

Trading at $21 per share, the 432 million shares of Chewy grant equity of the business a $9 billion valuation here, as this includes nearly a billion in net cash. The resulting $8 billion valuation comes in far below 1 times sales and represents a high EBITDA multiple, but as discussed above the company is not able to post realistic earnings here, which remains the big question mark here.

Given the discussions of continued sales growth, which clearly is indicating that the business takes market share, but essentially posts break-even results; this looks a lot like the Amazon days quite a while ago, although Chewy's dominance is much more limited of course to a smaller market. That said, the actual US pet addressable market is huge at nearly $150 billion, with 60% comprised of food and supplies, combined with services and health.

Moreover, the company launched Chewy vet care towards the end of 2023, providing an integrated pet experience, but such efforts of course are detrimental to the margins of the overall business.

Working with an $11 billion sales number here and seeing a runway for sales near $20 billion in 2030, the real question is what margins can look like at such a point in time. If the company can post operating margins of 5% at such point in time, being in line with established retailers, an unleveraged business could posit net profits of around $750 million. Such performance could yield earnings of $1.75 per share, which combined with a premium valuation could support a valuation of $40 per share, which is excluding the retained earnings along the way.

This could drive long-term potential as the continued market share gains of the business shows the real strength of the business, which so far has been focused on market share gains and fortifying its position, with margin potential over time (after the market share has been grasped) proving a clear runway for long-term potential at depressed valuations here.