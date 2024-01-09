How I Missed The REIT Bear Market

DNY59

The last few years have been a wild ride for REITs, and not in a good way.

From the beginning of 2022 through the end of October 2023, REITs (VNQ) on average fell by 25%, underperforming the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 27% on a price basis.

Data by YCharts

This kind of long, gradual selloff has spurred us to introspection recently, thinking about why we did not see this degree of selloff in REITs coming.

To be clear, we invest with the mindset of a landlord, not a short-term trader. We seek to buy well-managed REITs at significant discounts to fair value (and therefore offering significant long-term upside) and hold them patiently until the market rewards us.

No one can predict the future movements of the stock market, including REITs. But even if we did believe in early 2022 that there was a high probability that REIT stock prices would decline by 25% over the next few years, it would not have fundamentally altered our long-term orientation or landlord-like investment strategy.

Perhaps we would have trimmed more positions here or there, but for the most part, we would have stuck with our slow-and-steady accumulation strategy.

In the long run, we believe this strategy will result in better returns with much lower risk than trying to time the market.

With that said, we know of course that some investors have been disappointed by the degree to which some of our REIT holdings have dropped in price. But we would encourage everyone to remember three points:

Stick to tried-and-true personal finance principles and keep your investment horizon in mind. Any money that you know you will need back within 2-3 years probably shouldn't be invested in REITs or the stock market at all. Those who are truly invested for the long term should be more concerned about fundamentals than stock prices. We would remind everyone that our REIT holdings have generally performed quite well over the last two years on a fundamental basis. REITs can rebound just as fast if not faster than they dropped when the recovery comes.

Consider the post-COVID rebound, during which REITs more than doubled and reached new all-time highs in just over a year:

YCHARTS

And consider the post-Great Financial Crisis rebound. REITs nearly tripled in just 2 years:

YCHARTS

We've already seen a glimpse of this during the past few months when interest rates dropped and REITs greatly outperformed:

Data by YCharts

With all that said, we have given some thought to why we didn't see this level of REIT selloff coming in early 2022. We'll discuss our thoughts on this subject below.

Why We Didn't Predict The REIT Bear Market

There are three basic reasons why we did not envision this degree of REIT selloff a year and a half ago:

The Fed's rate-hiking cycle was faster and harsher than we envisioned. Pandemic-era savings took longer to be deployed into the economy than we envisioned. REITs have traded more like bonds than private real estate.

Rapid Fed Monetary Tightening

As we have explained in the past, REITs historically performed quite well during Fed rate-hiking cycles, because as interest rates increased, rental revenue also increased. Given that the average REIT is only 30-40% leveraged and maturities are long, interest rates affect only a small portion of the portfolio each year, while rent increases affect 100% of the portfolio.

Cohen & Steers

That has played out this time as well, which is why the fundamentals of our portfolio have held up quite well even amid the sharp increase in interest rates.

What is different this time than previous rate-hiking cycles is the speed and degree to which rates were hiked by the Fed.

Schroder's

This has been the fastest rate-hiking regime since Paul Volcker helmed the Federal Reserve in the early 1980s.

The speed with which the Fed pushed the economy from an ultra-low interest rate environment (benefiting sentiment about REITs) to a relatively high interest rate environment (pressuring REIT sentiment) was unprecedented in the modern era.

Even though REIT fundamentals have held up, REIT sentiment collapsed. Investor positioning in REITs went from a peak well over the 90th percentile in late 2021 to under the 10th percentile today.

Deutsche Bank

In other words, investors were very overweight REITs in late 2021, and they are very underweight REITs today.

We admit that we did not expect the Fed to tighten monetary policy this much this fast, and we also did not expect the investor community to turn this negative on REITs even in the midst of a rate-hiking cycle.

The Seemingly Never-Ending Supply of COVID-Era Savings

Another thing we admittedly did not foresee last year is the length of time it would take for COVID-era savings to be fully deployed into the economy and thereby depleted.

COVID-era "excess" savings peaked in the summer of 2021 and have since been drawn down to about zero today.

J.P Morgan

The first group to run out of savings tended to be the lowest-income segment of the population, and after them, progressively higher-income groups saw their pandemic-era savings run dry as well.

Today, we would guess that most of the remaining excess savings are in the accounts of upper-middle-income households that have not yet deployed the cash into long-term investments such as bonds or stocks.

This provides a good lesson to keep in mind. We investors tend to get impatient as we watch trends playing out. We want our forecast to play out right away. But in the real economy, trends tend to play out slowly, often in a zig-zag pattern.

We have been saying for months that COVID-era savings are running out, but now it appears as though the seemingly never-ending supply is fully depleted -- or effectively depleted.

We think that the primary reason why the economy has held up as well as it has through the rate-hiking cycle has been this cushion of slowly dwindling savings. With this cushion gone, the rate-hiking cycle has come to an end and will likely eventually reverse.

REITs Have Behaved More Like Bonds Than Real Estate

This third and final point is perhaps one we should have seen coming, but we certainly did not see it happening to this degree.

During the era of ultra-low interest rates, income-seeking investors turned to high dividend stocks like REITs as fixed-income alternatives. We were aware of that. But we expected this investor base to be stickier than it turned out to be.

That is, we expected REIT investors to view the drop in REIT prices as an opportunity to pick up more shares on the cheap. Instead, it appears that income investors soured on REITs, as we covered in Point #1 above, and sold them to reinvest into money markets and bonds.

It is true that commercial real estate property values have fallen a bit, but not nearly as much as REITs, which fell by nearly 40% from peak to trough.

REIT prices have correlated far more strongly with bonds than with private real estate. To illustrate this, look at the strongly inverse correlation between REIT prices (VNQ) and the effective BBB corporate bond yield:

YCHARTS

Bond yields up, REITs down. And vice versa.

While this relationship is understandable to some degree, the almost mechanical nature of this tradeoff has surprised us. This has not historically been the case. In fact, there are many time periods when REITs rallied strongly during rate hiking cycles.

Bottom Line: The Upside

We admit: We don't have a crystal ball and can't predict the future with 100% accuracy. We didn't predict the early pandemic crash of 2020 and we also didn't predict this degree of REIT selloff in 2022/2023.

The good news is that these three factors that surprised us now appear to be firmly in the past.

The rapid Fed monetary tightening is near its end, as the market is pricing in an end to rate hikes. The excess savings that have kept the economy afloat in the midst of the fastest monetary tightening in modern history are now depleted. The bond bear market appears to be at or near its end, and therefore the REIT bear market is likely also near its end.

For better or for worse, we cannot invest in the past. We can only invest in the future. And today, with REIT valuations exceptionally low and interest rates likely to decrease in the coming years, we believe this is a rare buying opportunity. We believe we will be richly rewarded for taking advantage of the deals available today, just as REIT investors were rewarded after the GFC and COVID-19 bear markets.

Even with this conviction, though, we acknowledge that long-term investing requires great patience and fortitude. Rest assured that we will continue to exhibit such patience and fortitude as we diligently seek out the best opportunities in the REIT space.

After all, I have more than 50% of my net worth invested alongside you in the REITs that are discussed.