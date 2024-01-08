Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

QQQ: Bubbles Don't Burst When The Fed Cuts

Jan. 08, 2024 4:15 AM ETInvesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ)SPY, XLRE, KRE, IWM2 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.41K Followers

Summary

  • The Fed is expected to start implementing the interest rate normalization policy.
  • In this situation, the market can continue to support the high valuation multiple for QQQ, while the earnings for big tech are likely to continue to grow.
  • The risk is that the recession still hits, especially if the Fed does not "normalize" aggressively, as the market currently expects.

symbolic picture of a stock market bubble with a parabolic chart entering a recession with finishing its market cycle with a financial tsunami, copy space on the right side.

Kris Hoobaer

Interest rate normalization

Actually, bubbles do deflate as the Fed aggressively cuts interest rates.

First, bubbles inflate during periods of loose monetary policy, usually following a certain theme that justifies unrealistic valuations. Next, the Fed starts to tighten monetary policy by increasing

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
7.41K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

J
JonathanSeagull
Today, 5:25 AM
Comments (1.59K)
Jame Baker at latest SA article points out an important yet overlooked story to Fed upcoming policy. I trust people will maximally misinterpret the outcomes.
l
language police
Today, 4:50 AM
Comments (3.95K)
The Fed can't "normalize" long-term rates with debt spiraling out of control unless they abandon inflation targets and switch from QT back to QE. This is probably inevitable but even here the fix is only temporary.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QQQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QQQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.