Introduction

The consumer discretionary sector can be tricky at times. Since products and services are part of discretionary spending, sales have higher volatility. However, when dealing with quality companies in the sector, there may be long-term opportunities when the uncertainty level is high. The high-quality blue chips will survive the hardships when demand is lower, and if trading for an attractive valuation, investors may lock on a good entry point.

One high-quality company in my dividend growth portfolio is Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). I analyzed the company a year ago and found it to be a HOLD. Back then, I emphasized the level of uncertainty, but the valuation was still not there, as the company traded for almost 30 times earnings. A year later, it is an excellent opportunity to revisit the company and analyze the level of uncertainty and whether the valuation leaves enough margin of safety.

Seeking Alpha's company overview shows that:

Starbucks Corporation operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single-serve products, ready-to-drink beverages, and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores and grocery and food service accounts. The company offers products under Starbucks Coffee, Teavana, Seattle's Best Coffee, Ethos, Starbucks Reserve, and Princi brands.

Fundamentals

Starbucks' revenues have increased by 130% over the last decade. It means the company grew its sales by almost 10% per year over that period, including the pandemic. The company keeps expanding its sales mostly organically by opening more stores, improving its menu options, and increasing prices to increase comparable sales. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Starbucks to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~10% in the medium term.

The company's EPS (earnings per share) during the same period has increased at an even faster pace of 163%. The company also improved its cash generation as the FCF (free cash flow) more than doubled during that decade. The EPS grew faster since it enjoyed aggressive buybacks in addition to the sales growth. In the future, as seen on Seeking Alpha, the analyst consensus expects Starbucks to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~17% in the medium term.

Starbucks has been increasing the dividend annually for the last 13 years, including a 7.5% increase last September. The company is not yet close to becoming a dividend aristocrat, yet its dividend policy favors annual increases. The company pays a decent yield of 2.3%, with plenty of room to grow as it grows its EPS. The current payout ratio is 59%, which implies that there is not much room for payout expansion. Therefore, investors should expect the dividend growth to be slightly slower than the EPS growth due to macroeconomic uncertainty regarding global growth.

In addition to dividends, companies tend to return capital to shareholders via buybacks. These share repurchase plans support EPS growth by reducing the number of shares. Over the last decade, Starbucks has been executing buybacks aggressively. The company reduced the number of shares by 25%, which allowed for a 33% increase in the company's EPS. When the company's valuation is attractive buybacks will be extremely efficient and should be used more aggressively.

Valuation

The P/E (price to earnings) ratio of Starbucks stands at 22.5 when using the forecasted EPS for 2024 (the company's fiscal year is from September to September). This is a decent valuation for a company growing its EPS at roughly 17% annually. The graph below shows that the company valuation is at its lowest point over the last twelve months. Due to the high growth, the company is trading for what I believe to be a fair valuation and what may be a good entry point.

The graph below from Fast Graphs shows that Starbucks' shares may be fairly valued and even undervalued. The average P/E ratio of Starbucks over the last two decades was almost 32. At the moment, the P/E ratio is significantly lower at 22.5. In addition, in the previous two decades, the average growth rate of the company's EPS was 16.5%, which is in line with the company's current forecasted growth of 17% per year. Therefore, Starbucks shares are trading for a lower valuation despite expectations for similar growth. It may imply that the shares' valuation is attractive.

Opportunities

The company is working on scaling and strengthening its digital offering. Starbucks sees a significant growth opportunity in supporting and scaling its digital presence, aiming to enhance customer experiences and capture the growing demand for online ordering. With a focus on elevating the brand through its stores, the company plans to leverage technology to drive efficiency and personalization. The digital offering is already superb, and the company has 33 million active loyalty members in the U.S. (10% of the U.S. population) and 21 million in China. As the company continues to expand its offering to discounts and more personalization, it will be able to capture more consumers.

"We are focused on five areas to deliver our long-term sustainable growth. We will elevate the brand through our stores. Second, we will strengthen and scale in digital. We will become truly global. Supported by our strong brand globally, outside of China, our international segment is well ahead of the growth pace we indicated at last year's Investor Day."

(Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, Q4 Conference Call)

Another critical growth opportunity is Starbucks' fantastic ability to change according to changes in consumers' tastes. Food chains that struggled with as McDonald's did over the last decade struggled to grow for several years. Starbucks continuously offers menu innovation combined with efficient operations. Starbucks aims to continue menu innovation to meet evolving customer demands and drive growth through product offerings, marketing strategies, and pricing. The company's success in introducing complementary yet competing products and flavors, such as the Pumpkin Spice Latte and Apple-inspired beverages, demonstrates the potential for strategic menu planning.

Additionally, investments in equipment, technology, and supply chain improvements contribute to operational efficiency, enabling margin expansion. The continued investments in equipment, supply chain, and technology are paying off, as they allow the company to be flexible and increase margins. In North America, the operating margin has reached 23.2%.

"The results from the quarter, including the dynamic way we are driving ticket growth, give us great confidence in our menu innovation on both an individual product and overall portfolio level."

(Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, Q4 Conference Call)

The third growth opportunity is international expansion, focusing on China's growth. Starbucks identifies that it has substantial growth opportunities in global markets, particularly in China, where it continues to experience strong performance. The company plans to leverage its distinctive brand, innovative offerings, and efficient operations to maintain a leading position in the premium market and achieve store growth goals. The company aims to increase the number of stores in China by 13% in 2024 and increase comparable sales by 5%, making China a prominent growth opportunity for 2024. In addition, the company will keep expanding its global business with a 7% expansion in the number of stores (excluding China).

"We have Starbucks, and we have Starbucks Reserve, both brands in China, and both are extremely well-regarded as premium propositions in China. And we haven't fully penetrated where we could be, which we are now in 800 county cities out of 3,000."

(Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, Q4 Conference Call)

Risks

As I mentioned in the introduction, the uncertainty level regarding macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties is a significant risk. When the business environment is robust, the company grows fast. However, Starbucks acknowledges the uncertain global business environment, including potential macroeconomic and geopolitical risks. While expressing optimism about the company's ability to adapt, innovate, and meet evolving consumer needs, uncertainties in international markets may pose challenges to sustained growth. A recession, a slowdown in the U.S., and tensions between the U.S. and China may hinder growth. Moreover, investors must consider macro risks that they cannot foresee.

"Looking ahead, we remain fully optimistic about our headroom across the U.S. and internationally, and we see limitless possibilities across all business areas. While the global business environment remains uncertain, we are confident in our ability to adapt and innovate to meet evolving consumer needs."

(Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, Q4 Conference Call)

Another risk is the decline in sales of the channel development segment, which accounts for 5% of sales. Starbucks anticipates a high single-digit revenue decline in its Channel Development segment, primarily related to the sale of Seattle's Best Coffee and broader optimization efforts. The expected decline may impact the company's overall revenue growth. Absent those impacts, Channel Development revenue is expected to be flat year-over-year.

"We expect the foundational elements of our growth will be partially offset by an expected high single-digit revenue decline in our Channel Development segment largely related to the sale of Seattle's Best Coffee and broad optimization."

(Rachel Ruggeri, EVP & CFO, Q4 Conference Call)

Another risk is market headwinds in China. While Starbucks experienced growth momentum in China, external factors and headwinds in the market could pose challenges. The company acknowledges navigating headwinds in China in the past year, and uncertainties in the geopolitical and economic landscape may impact future performance. China suffers from a slower growth rate, leading to slower growth for Starbucks in 2023. If it continues, it will hinder growth.

"The momentum against the backdrop of headwinds in China this past year gives us optimism in our position and affirms our distinctive competitive advantages for our business."

(Laxman Narasimhan, CEO, Q4 Conference Call)

Conclusions

To conclude, Starbucks is one of the bluest blue-chip companies in the consumer discretionary sector. The company has excellent fundamentals with superb sales and EPS growth, which lead to a growing dividend and aggressive buybacks. The company is also enjoying some decent growth opportunities in the United States and globally as it leverages its digital presence and brand to keep growing sales and comparable sales.

There are some significant risks to the investment in the company. It mainly revolves around how the headwinds in the economy in the U.S. and China may slow down growth. However, the company's current valuation offers enough margin of safety when considering these risks. Therefore, with the current valuation, I upgraded my rating of Starbucks and believe it to be a BUY when the share price is around $90.