Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VNM: Still An Attractive Frontier Market Growth Story

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.57K Followers

Summary

  • After a challenging 2022, Vietnam equities rebounded strongly through last year.
  • While valuations are higher now, they remain undemanding on a relative basis.
  • VanEck's Vietnam ETF remains the go-to US-listed vehicle for country-specific exposure.

Hanoi cityscape

LordRunar

Having turned the page in 2023, Vietnam's emergence as one of the more promising equity markets in Asia looks poised to continue. Even after last year's rally, stocks haven't quite recouped its 2022 losses – the result of monetary tightening and a

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.57K Followers
Private investor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

P
PhiChi
Today, 5:17 AM
Comments (1.11K)
The lack of industry breadth, i.e., too much banking and real estate concentration, is a bit concerning.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About VNM ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on VNM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VNM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.