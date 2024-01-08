Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3 Stocks With Strong Tailwinds In 2024

Jan. 08, 2024 9:00 AM ETHDSN, BRK.B, CAT, TEX, CNI, CP, AAPL, MSFT, DELL, AAPL:CA, BRK.A, BRK:CA, CNR:CA, CP:CA
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.88K Followers

Summary

  • There are many uncertainties about 2024 and the direction the economy is going to go.
  • Yet, I see three tailwinds that should in any case help three stocks.
  • In three different industries, with no mention of AI, I see three interesting picks I want to share with my readers.
Bull and Bear Stock Market Prices Concept.

asbe

Introduction

A new year has come and many are inevitably looking for stocks whose performance may greatly reward its shareholders. One way to find these stocks is to look for those that will benefit from strong tailwinds this year. While what will

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
2.88K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest. I invest only in stock of companies that run a business I understand through direct experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HDSN, CNI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HDSN--
Hudson Technologies, Inc.
BRK.B--
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
CAT--
Caterpillar Inc.
TEX--
Terex Corporation
CNI--
Canadian National Railway Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.