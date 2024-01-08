Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Spirit Airlines: Trading Strategies While Waiting For The Airline Merger

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The proposed merger between Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways is facing challenges from the Department of Justice on antitrust grounds.
  • The fate of the merger now rests in the hands of the judge, with potential significant returns for shareholders if the deal goes through.
  • Option positioning indicates that most traders are positioned at the main expiry of January, suggesting that positioning adjacent to these strikes could be advantageous.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Special Situation Report get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Spirit Airlines Experiencing Widespread Technicality Difficulties Causes Nationwide Delays

Mario Tama/Getty Images News

The proposed merger between Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) and JetBlue Airways (JBLU) has been in the news for months, with the Department of Justice (DOJ) challenging the deal on antitrust grounds. The DOJ argues that the merger would

Sign up here for a 14-day free trial of my weekly premium trade & investment ideas. Discover the best things I can find in this market. Unique and hard-to-find ideas, selected based on the presence of edge, outstanding risk/reward and being uncorrelated or being less correlated to the S&P 500.

This article was written by

Bram de Haas profile picture
Bram de Haas
18.45K Followers

Bram de Haas brings 15 years of investing experience to the table and has over 5 years of experience managing a Euro hedge fund. He is also a former professional poker player and utilizes his bundle of risk management skills to uncover lucrative investments based on special situations.

He is the leader of the investing group Special Situation Report where he offers his community several features, including: a portfolio of actionable special situations, weekly updates on current ideas, ideas across sectors for diversification, select foreign investment ideas in addition to the majority of US market ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SAVE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

bazooooka profile picture
bazooooka
Today, 6:23 AM
Comments (12.95K)
The trade seems crowded. We will know soon how it all shakes out
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SAVE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SAVE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SAVE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.