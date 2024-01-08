Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why I Am Selling Medical Properties Trust And Hess Midstream To Buy W. P. Carey

Jan. 08, 2024 6:18 AM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) StockCVX, HES, HESM, MPW, XOM, XOM:CA11 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I am adjusting my portfolio to reduce risk and am considering investing in W. P. Carey.
  • WPC experienced a stock price rebound after a spinoff and dividend cut, and I believe the company will recover.
  • I am cautious about Hess Midstream and Medical Properties Trust due to uncertainties and financial issues.
  • W. P. Carey is likely to recover its "SWAN" status and the premium valuation that goes with it.
  • Management will likely return the company to the growth pathway. If that happens, the recovery potential of the stock far exceeds any return when the stock was a "SWAN" (recently).

Elegant Shopping Mall

IGphotography

I have always given investors and newsletter subscribers time to get in before I do. I never wanted to already be there without having first given a "heads-up" on where I am heading with my own money. Similarly, I had given a warning on

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.53K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HES XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will own CVX shares through the merger with HES In the next 72 hours, I will be selling my shares of MPW and HESM. I likewise intend to purchase shares of WPC. Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits its own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (11)

Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
Today, 7:14 AM
Comments (1.64K)
Thanks for your encouraging article. I held on to WPC and averaged down to $65.75 when I bought more in the mid 50s not long ago. It is my second largest REIT holding next to O. IRM at an average price of $35.75 is third.
s
streudel
Today, 7:12 AM
Comments (331)
Agree on MPW, but disagree on HESM. HESM is a take-under play in the future, a la Noble Energy, with a very likely premium. Meanwhile, shareholders can afford to wait as they collect dividends.
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 7:10 AM
Comments (1.93K)
"W. P. Carey's management appeals to me as a very capable management that has had a bad year."

Funny world. I sold my WPC shares exactly because of the management team.
In my book, WPC management lost all the credibility there was - besides the close to Dividend Aristocrat status.

(a) Dividend hike
(b) One week later announced "rebasing of dividend" aka cut.
(c) Toxic NLOP was shoved down shareholder´s throat
(d) and NO, shareholders have no vote here

WPC horror story.
S
Spanishmoss
Today, 7:00 AM
Comments (1.75K)
Your article prompts me to note, regarding midstreams (and I own a bunch) that in my early days I did not consider the structure of c corp v mlp to be of much importance other than dealing with k-1’s at tax time… However, I have learned the hard way that many a mlp, especially a captive mlp, can be bought out or converted with the previously received ROC (return of capital) driving down the investment basis and causing a heavy, and unexpected, taxable event. I still own best of breed EPD, but otherwise have transitioned to c corps: ENB KMI WMB

I too like WPC and I have held my position. (I did make up some of the disappointment in a speculative short term trade… buying NLOP at its low and selling on a bounce!)

… and, I have recently traded MPW a couple of times, but was fortunate enough to have exited my original investment position before things blew up.
R
RealityPill
Today, 6:54 AM
Comments (761)
Good God .. $MPW has been a known train wreck for over a year .. a 3rd grader could have acted sooner ..
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 7:02 AM
Comments (42.74K)
@RealityPill Glad you knew ahead of time about the news that came out
Y
Yellowreef44
Today, 6:53 AM
Comments (368)
Got rid of Hessm months ago, own WPC & might add, agree with author!!
A
AZ BOY
Today, 6:36 AM
Comments (1.32K)
NLY and STWD are still better that WP Carey … the bottom is not yet in for the once great WP…
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 7:02 AM
Comments (42.74K)
@AZ BOY Looks like the bottom passed by
