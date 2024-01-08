Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

High Demand Should Keep Things Positive For The Mosaic Company

Jan. 08, 2024 6:33 AM ETThe Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock
Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
471 Followers

Summary

  • The war in Ukraine has caused grain prices to soar, hurting poorer countries and companies worldwide.
  • The Mosaic Company is well-positioned to benefit from higher grain prices and increased planting.
  • MOS is a mining operation that produces phosphate and potash for fertilizer, with a strong presence in Brazil.
  • The Company has engaged in substantial stock buybacks in recent years, a sign that the shares are affordable.

Mining of potash ore in an underground mine using a mining machine

Ramil Nasibulin

In general, the war in the Ukraine isn't benefiting anyone. It has been an ugly conflict with escalation constantly a danger, and with Ukraine being the former breadbasket of the Soviet Union, it made grain prices absolutely soar as

This article was written by

Jason Ditz profile picture
Jason Ditz
471 Followers
Jason Ditz is the Senior Editor for Antiwar.com. He has 20 years of experience in foreign policy research and his work has appeared in Forbes, Toronto Star, Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Providence Journal, Washington Times and the Detroit Free Press, as well as American Conservative Magazine and the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MOS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MOS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MOS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.