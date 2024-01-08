Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coinbase: Why This Exchange Is A Better Investment Than Buying Cryptocurrencies

Jan. 08, 2024 7:08 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock
Cavenagh Research profile picture
Cavenagh Research
7.35K Followers

Summary

  • Coinbase's strong outperformance compared to Bitcoin is due to its revenue potential from transaction fees and the growing adoption of cryptocurrencies.
  • The sustained surge in crypto prices is supported by a global appetite for an inflation hedge and anticipation of rate cuts in 2024, making Coinbase an attractive investment.
  • Coinbase is a frontrunner in the crypto exchange space, with a user-friendly interface and expanding ecosystem of services and products.
  • While I am bullish on Coinbase's commercial momentum, I point out that shares are trading cheap, with COIN stock being traded at 12x EBIT/ EV (FWD).

Securities And Exchange Commission Sues Large Cryptocurrency Exchanges, Binance And Coinbase

Justin Sullivan

Why An Exchange Is Better Than A Currency

Cryptocurrencies have seen a strong bull market in 2023, with the BTC-USD trading pair returning almost 160% for the trailing twelve months, compared to a gain of only 23% for the S&P 500 (

Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

