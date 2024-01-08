Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BWX Technologies: Top-Down Analysis Supports Buy

Jan. 08, 2024 7:48 AM ETBWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) Stock
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.43K Followers

Summary

  • The Industrials sector and A&D industry are recommended for investment over the next 12 months.
  • The US military and defense budget is expected to provide significant investment opportunities.
  • BWX Technologies is identified as a buy due to its strong position in the aerospace and defense industry and potential for growth.

Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Investment briefing

Top-down sector and security selection should be concentrated towards the industrials and basic materials sectors over the next 12 months in our opinion. Our analysis reveals that investment returns for the next 12 months in

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.43K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BWXT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BWXT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BWXT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BWXT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.