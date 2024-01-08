Douglas Rissing

After the mid-December FOMC meeting, the market's take was that the Fed was moving closer to monetary policy easing, as progress had also been made on the inflation front. Subsequently, the S&P 500 index reached a record of 4,791 on December 28, but things rapidly deteriorated afterward, with the index now sitting at less than 4,700.

Some may be wondering whether something has broken down, putting into question the soft-landing scenario expected for the economy in 2024. However, it could also be the start of a new trend as this thesis aims to show which should benefit the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) which I already covered in December 2020 but had a hold position. With this publication, I am upgrading my rating to bullish, and I will proceed by mainly comparing its performance with the S&P 500 while also highlighting concentration risks caused by big tech. Also, helpful is the analysis of XLU's price correlation relative to the United States 10-year treasury yield (US10Y), but, to understand such market moves, putting things into context is a prerequisite.

Rate Cuts Expectations and Contradicting Data Determining Market Path

Now, the very fact that the market has even been pricing a rate cut means that most investors think that the Federal Reserve is done with rising rates. However, it is important to realize that monetary conditions are pretty tight at present after the Federal Reserve raised Fed Fund rates from 0% to above 5% over only a matter of 18 months. As a result, interest paid on everything from credit cards to auto loans and mortgages has skyrocketed.

In addition to the higher rate problematic for many sectors of the economy, servicing costs for the government debt have also risen, causing some economists to raise the alarm on the country’s debt-driven economic model. However, even after interest-rate-related risks impacted three banks in March last year, the financial system as a whole remains functional.

Looking at employment, monthly figures as shown by nonfarm payrolls data have regularly shown that jobs have been consistently created, albeit at a slower pace in 2023. Hence, from an average of 400K per month in 2022, job creation averaged 225K last year, prompting many to support the case for a gradual slowdown of the economy. Furthermore, lower growth also implies subdued inflation, meaning the Fed is winning its price stability battle without disrupting the economy.

However, things could prove more complicated as the employment figures for December came stronger than expected on January 5 which initially caused both bonds and equity to retreat. Subsequent, softer-than-expected employment numbers in the ISM non-manufacturing PMI had the opposite effect on the market. These data which contradict each other are adding fuel to the debate as to a possible March rate cut by the Fed.

In this respect, growing appetite for risk assets induced by a possible 25 bps reduction in the benchmark lending rate has caused both bonds and equities to rally since early November as illustrated in the blue and purple charts below showing respectively the S&P 500 and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF).

At the same time, the US10Y in orange has retreated as shown in orange above.

Change in the Usual Relationship between XLU and the US10Y

The US10Y's downtrend is explained by the increasing demand for fixed income, causing its yield or the dividend paid to automatically come down. This yield temporarily went below the 4% level at the end of 2023 before recouping its losses last week as uncertainty again took center stage. In this context, sectors that pay dividends, such as real estate and utilities, also compete with bond yields and this is the reason why they have an inverse correlation as shown in the chart below. In other words, lower treasury yields caused the upside in both XLU and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE).

However, as marked by the red dotted line above, things have evolved differently since around November 14 when XLU gained around 3.5% after reports that U.S. inflation came out lower than expectations. This type of swing for a sector reputed to be stable is noteworthy, but there is more.

In this case, the chart below shows that during the first week of 2024 (as highlighted by the red square), the US10Y gained 4.86% while XLRE lost 1.70% which is compatible with its rate-sensitive status. On the other hand, XLU gaining 1.94% is not only incompatible with its rate-sensitivity status, but it is rather exhibiting more of a defensive-sector-like behavior.

XLU's Outperformance of the S&P 500 could be Sustained

Now, to check whether this resilience of utilities from November could be sustained, I look for a possible trend shift of XLU relative to the S&P 500, and to this end, I plotted a chart of the price performance differences as shown in the chart below. The data indeed shows that the utilities sector is gathering momentum as evidenced by the difference between XLU and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). Thus, after being favorable to SPY earlier on, the difference is now favorable to XLU.

Now, some would argue that XLU outperforming SPY could simply be a sign that rate increases are coming to an end, but, inflation remains well above the Fed’s 2% target despite progress being made to fight higher consumer prices. Others could argue that as a defensive sector, this interest in utilities could signal a recession, but, despite slowing down, the world’s largest economy is expected to grow by 1.4% in 2024. Also, this year's election could cause a major shift in U.S. policy towards its allies and economic partners if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

The high level of uncertainty is illustrated by the first few days of trading in 2024, and I believe that XLU's upside has further room to grow given that its one-year performance is down by -7.28% and its price-to-earnings of 15.85x is trading at a discount of 19.5% concerning SPY’s 19.7x. Thus, assuming a 19.5% upside, I have a target of $77.1 based on the current share price of $64.5.

Looking deeper, XLU, whose first ten holdings are listed below, includes NextEra Energy (NEE) with a weight of 13.32% followed by Southern Co (SO) and Duke Energy (DUK). These are companies that are characterized by steady demand, and profitability as they can increase fees in response to higher inflation, but their operations tend to be capital-intensive. Thus, they need to resort to a large amount of debt which is another reason for having been impacted by higher interest rates in 2022 and 2023.

Top ten holdings (www.sectorspdrs.com)

The fund managers charge 0.1%, and there is an alternative in the form of the Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) which charges less with an expense ratio of 0.08% but XLU is still better as it pays a higher dividend yield of 3.32% and has consistently increased dividends for the past 13 years.

XLU Has a low Correlation with the Broader Market

Therefore, based on its recent outperformance and undervaluation relative to the broader market index, this thesis has made a bullish case for XLU. Furthermore, as shown by the price performance differential chart, it has not been a sustained upside for utilities, but one with ups and downs which is likely to continue as new employment and GDP data are unveiled and without forgetting the Fed's action together with the comments of its Chairman. Thus, the $77 target remains a long-term one, and, some may prefer to first wait for a clear uptrend before investing.

Continuing on a cautious tone, the ETF is rated as Sell by Quant, but, investigating deeper, this was upgraded from Strong Sell on January 3 because of an improvement in the momentum factor. In this case, its share price is above the 10-day, 50-day, and 100-day SMAs indicating that the upside can be sustained.

Therefore, the bullish case is justified because it looks like uncertainty should persist, especially given that 2024 is supposed to be the year of rate cuts and the more these are delayed by the Fed, the more volatile the market is likely to be. For this purpose, the lingering effects of high interest rates may delay the Federal Reserve forecast of core PCE inflation falling to 2.4% in 2024 while consumer spending may take a hit because of lower economic growth.

Another reason for investing in utilities is that the estimated weight of XLU components in the S&P 500 as of January 5 was only 2.42%. Hence, in addition to purely defensive reasons, the ETF's outperformance could be because investors want to diversify into non-tech sectors, especially away from the Magnificent Seven group. This consists of Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta (Facebook) (META), Microsoft, Nvidia (NVDA), and Tesla (TSLA) currently account for around 27.5% of the broader market index, which is a lot. In this respect, with less than 2.5% of the S&P 500 constituted by utilities stocks, XLU is one of the sectors with the least correlation with the broader market index's assets.

Finally, as a rate-sensitive sector, utilities have suffered more than either consumer stables or real estate during the last year, meaning that XLU has further room to progress to recoup its earlier losses.