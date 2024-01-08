Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hasbro: Great Products, Frustrating Business

Jan. 08, 2024 7:57 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • Hasbro's subsidiary, Wizards of the Coast, has a highly profitable portfolio with Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons.
  • The true value of Wizards of the Coast is not fully reflected in Hasbro's stock price.
  • CEO Chris Cocks has the potential to restructure the business and unlock valuation upside, but a spin-off of Wizards of the Coast would be the most value-accretive move.
  • Ongoing transformation into an asset-light business centered around Wizards of the Coast could lead to a share price of $72 (base) - $117 (bullish). Failure would mean $45 - $51.

Magic The Gathering collectible cards close-up

ilbusca/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is perhaps the quintessential representation of a great product, frustrating business. The investment thesis is simple: the Wizards of the Coast ((WotC)) subsidiary is as close to a money-printing business as is legally possible, with Magic: The Gathering quite

This article was written by

Background: 10+ years as research scientist in the defense, intelligence, and space industries. Followed investment teachings: Peter Lynch, Dr. Michael Burry, Li LuInvesting style: Long portfolio is in concentrated investments - typically no more than 10 best ideas. I look for: 1) Road-kill businesses in the midst of turnaround or cycle at amazing prices and 2) quality, intrinsic value growing, small, under-covered amazing businesses at okay prices. Also hold a short portfolio in broken business models in the defense and space markets (2022 post space-SPAC frenzy was a great time for me) where I feel my industry insider knowledge gives me an edge. I like to describe my style as 50% Lynch, 50% Burry. U.S. based but with frequent exposure to companies abroad. I only write articles on ideas that I believe are actionable (i.e., no HOLD ratings), and strive to bring new, edifying material to ideas.Always do your own due diligence. Not a financial advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

Sea Lucas profile picture
Sea Lucas
Today, 8:50 AM
Comments (307)
I expect a spin-off… eventually. WOTC ticker certainly does have a nice ring to it.
MarkdSF profile picture
MarkdSF
Today, 8:26 AM
Comments (73)
Decisive style with facts to back it up is what all SA readers should seek. Might you be under-rating recovery in the conventional toy and movie production segments as part of the stock value? Recession is unlikely now that Fed is dialing down.
