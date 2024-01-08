Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nexus Industrial REIT: A Compelling Blend Of Robust Growth And Strong Yield

Eric Wiehe
Summary

  • Nexus Industrial REIT is aggressively expanding in the industrial property market, positioning itself as a pure-play industrial REIT with strong potential for rental growth and attractive relative valuation.
  • Nexus demonstrates a robust financial performance with a high occupancy rate, substantial acquisitions, and significant development investments, contributing to an increased net income through property value adjustments.
  • Nexus's primary catalyst for growth lies in the potential for significant rental revenue increases, particularly in Ontario, where a major portion of its portfolio is located.
  • The REIT faces potential risks such as a high AFFO dividend payout ratio, share dilution concerns, and susceptibility to fluctuating interest rates, which could impact its debt servicing and overall.

All figures are in $CAD unless otherwise noted

All financial information is from Seeking Alpha unless otherwise noted.

Investment Thesis

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSX:NXR.UN:CA)(OTC:EFRTF) has demonstrated remarkable aggressiveness in the industrial property acquisition market in recent

I am a graduate student at Western University in Canada. I have successfully completed all 3 levels of the CFA. Currently, I am accumulating work experience with the goal of obtaining the charter. My passion for investing runs deep; it has been part of my life since I was 16. Although I initially dabbled in penny stocks and faced some setbacks (of course), I have since transitioned to utilizing comprehensive fundamental analysis to identify undervalued companies. I aspire to share my knowledge and insights through my articles, and I welcome feedback and additional perspectives from those who read them.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

M
Matt-G
Today, 8:48 AM
Comments (125)
This was a very balanced assessment. While I am long Nexus, I am also concerned about a the potential for a growth for the sake of growth strategy. The high payout ratio is also a concern. Management commentary was that low 90s was their goal. Someone can readily correct me if I am wrong, but didn't the payout ratio shift upward dramatically during the last share issuance? The total distributable cash flow was divided by more shares.
