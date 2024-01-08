Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Applied Therapeutics: Update Following Failure In Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (Downgrade)

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
421 Followers

Summary

  • APLT had a considerable run-up since my prior coverage. APLT remains undervalued based on just the galactosemia thesis. However, now the short-term risk has increased considerably, for numerous reasons.
  • AT-001 failed to meet the primary endpoint in a phase 3 trial for diabetic cardiomyopathy. Despite promising results in a subgroup, the commercial potential is considerably lower than originally estimated.
  • Despite NDA submission for AT-007 in galactosemia, there is still a risk for regulatory delays. Furthermore, there are many uncertainties about the pending trial readout in SORD.
  • Finally, with a cash runway to mid-2024, APLT will soon have to raise cash.

Rare diseases written on wooden blocks together with medical stethoscope, Health concept

Andrzej Rostek

Thesis overview

In my prior coverage I recommended APLT as a "Buy" on the prospects of positive interactions with the FDA and NDA submission of AT-007 for the treatment of galactosemia. On that front everything is going as planned so

This article was written by

Biotech Pharma Investor profile picture
Biotech Pharma Investor
421 Followers
Background: Physician involved in clinical research. Investment style: Clinical-stage biotech stocks, long only, both long-term ideas and event-driven trading. My academic/medical background helps me evaluate the scientific fundamentals of biotech stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in APLT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

ccamire profile picture
ccamire
Today, 9:15 AM
Comments (319)
Agree with you
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About APLT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APLT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APLT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.