Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alibaba: The Bullish Thesis Is Not Broken - Don't Fear

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Alibaba is undergoing a significant leadership transition, as group CEO Eddie Wu took over its cloud computing and e-commerce leadership. Investors are likely concerned with the strategic uncertainties.
  • Alibaba faces intense competition from ByteDance and Pinduoduo in China's e-commerce market. It's also trying to defend against the incursions of Baidu and Huawei in the cloud computing business.
  • Alibaba needs to regain the confidence of the market that its wide-moat and highly profitable business model can recover its traction, fending off the challenges of its smaller peers.
  • Pinduoduo's stock surge over the past year suggests that geopolitical headwinds aren't a deal breaker for investors if Alibaba could execute better as it undertakes its transition.
  • With BABA still priced reasonably against its robust growth metrics, the buying opportunity in BABA is still attractive, justifying my bullish thesis.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Ultimate Growth Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Latest Consumer Technology Products On Display At Annual CES In Las Vegas

David Becker

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) stock has been one of the most puzzling picks in my portfolio as China's e-commerce leader undergoes a significant leadership transition. Investors should be aware that new CEO Eddie Wu

A Unique Price Action-based Growth Investing Service

  • We believe price action is a leading indicator. 
  • We called the TSLA top in late 2021.
  • We then picked TSLA's bottom in December 2022.
  • We updated members that the NASDAQ had long-term bearish price action signals in November 2021.
  • We told members that the S&P 500 likely bottomed in October 2022.
  • Members navigated the turning points of the market confidently in our service.
  • Members tuned out the noise in the financial media and focused on what really matters: Price Action.

Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.28K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA, BIDU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

c
chicagotim1
Today, 9:54 AM
Comments (2.9K)
@JR Research ; hi, I’ve enjoyed your stuff. To me, tho, too many risks associated with the Chinese economy to invest in stocks like BABA; population/demographics, real estate/debt overhang, the economic model, generally.

Best of luck to all.
Godspeed Trader profile picture
Godspeed Trader
Today, 9:49 AM
Comments (1.22K)
PDD. King of eCommerce.
Alipay. High chance to be nationalized.
Cloud is a goner with high end chips sanctions.
Lazada firing staff left right and center (yes including regional CEOs)

Softbank, Jack, and the incumbent Joseph are all selling (SA analysts are buying though).
h
halburris
Today, 9:38 AM
Comments (11)
The geopolitical risk here is huge and you seem to take the Chinese made up numbers as accurate. Xi Jinping will not allow any by state controlled auditors to certify (and I use the term loosely) to certify results.
e
eilea
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (955)
Won't buy until I see $60s
Owen213 profile picture
Owen213
Today, 9:25 AM
Comments (824)
Can't see any flickering in the ashes right now
Djreef1966 profile picture
Djreef1966
Today, 9:20 AM
Comments (10.51K)
The bullish thesis is broken. Mid $60s by mid January.
M
MDN1
Today, 9:11 AM
Comments (2.24K)
It trades at just 2.5X cash.....and still no bid
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.