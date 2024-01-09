Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackRock: World's Largest Asset Manager Isn't A Buy At Any Price (Downgrade)

Jan. 09, 2024 1:30 PM ET
JR Research profile picture
JR Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager with diverse asset classes, allowing it to capture potential upside and mitigate risks across several themes.
  • The company sees lucrative opportunities in private markets and aims to be a "structural grower" to capture these opportunities for its overall portfolio.
  • BlackRock is well-positioned to benefit from the reallocation to fixed-income strategies as investors react to a more dovish Fed.
  • However, if you waited till now to consider a position in BLK, the most attractive opportunities are likely gone.
  • I argue why investors shouldn't go FOMO now and chase further anticipated upside in BLK at the current levels, as BLK isn't a Buy at any price.
BlackRock HQ in New York City

georgeclerk

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) is the world's largest asset manager with AUM that grew 14% YoY in the third quarter or FQ3 to $9.1T. It has diverse asset classes across several themes

This article was written by

JR Research profile picture
JR Research
31.29K Followers

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK, BX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Yuppp profile picture
Yuppp
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (676)
Have owned BLK for over 2 years, but really loaded up when it rolled down in the low 600's recently (even picked up some at $598 when it briefly touched there). But had to take the profits on the entire position when the SP skyrocketed into the low $800's in 2 months time. I like the company & the dividend is good but I've seen this movie before. Cash is sitting in MM earning while waiting on BLK to revisit $700 or lower at some point. The SP can be very volatile for no good reason so we may see lower prices sooner than expected.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 2:07 PM
Comments (7.45K)
I am not chasing FOMO now. In fact, I sold a bunch of BLK last year around $750, bought it back around $620 and finally sold the entire position in BLK last month over $800. Price and valuation matter. But I vehemently disagree with the strange headline. I will definitely be a buyer again under $700 and perhaps sooner than that depending on multiple factors.
Edward J. Roche profile picture
Edward J. Roche
Today, 1:36 PM
Comments (9.23K)
At any price??? Absurd/
