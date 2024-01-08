Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
UnitedHealth Group: Preparing For Q4 Earnings

Yuval Rotem
Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group is set to report its fourth quarter earnings, setting the tone for the healthcare sector's recovery in 2024.
  • UnitedHealth's performance in 2023 was below expectations, but historical trends suggest it may outperform in an election year.
  • Expectations are high for positive commentary on UnitedHealthcare's investor day targets, particularly in the Medicare Advantage space.
  • Investors should closely monitor members growth, utilization, and Optum's balance between growth and margins.
  • Trading below its historical valuation, I reiterate UNH stock as a Buy ahead of earnings.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH), the largest healthcare company in the world in terms of market cap, is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings this upcoming Friday, January 12th, before market open.

A little over a month has passed

Yuval Rotem
I aim to invest in companies with perfect qualitative attributes, buy them at a reasonable price based on fundamentals, and hold them forever. I hope to publish articles covering such companies approximately 3 times per week, with extensive quarterly follow-ups and constant updates.I'm an MBA graduate with L.L.B in law and I work as a financial analyst at a large pension fund.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Yuval Rotem
Article Update Today, 9:18 AM
Comments (1.1K)
Peterstrategy
Today, 9:04 AM
ALL Optum, MedExpress units, 'temporarily closed'. Happened 1/5 company has not issued any comment or filing as of 1/8 9am. be so advised.
Yuval Rotem
Today, 9:17 AM
@Peterstrategy Thanks for the comment.

Do you have a source for that? I tried to search and haven't found any.
