SentinelOne: 2024 Could Be The Company's Year To Shine

Simple Investing
Summary

  • SentinelOne exceeded expectations with a beat across all areas, including revenue, ARR, gross margins, and operating margins, amongst others.
  • As a result of the stabilizing and improving dynamic, management raised guidance for the full year of FY2024.
  • SentinelOne continues to have a pristine balance sheet with $1.1 billion in cash and no debt, and expects to reach positive free cash flow by FY2H25.
  • NRR stabilized at 115% in the quarter as management suggested this might be a floor if demand dynamics improve from here.
  • Singularity Cloud and Singularity Data were the fastest growers in FY3Q24. These two solutions grew triple digits and when taken together, made up 20% of the quarter's bookings.

SentinelOne headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

The SentinelOne (S) position was started in our portfolio because I saw that there was a huge negative overreaction on June 6, 2023 as management was pivoting to profitability and the company's fundamentals remained solid, which can be

Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of S either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

C
Ciaodown1943
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (150)
Interesting article, thanks. However, Crowdstrike is a very formidable competitor with an R&D budget that will continue to produce software that is difficult for competitors to surpass. But, will keep my eye on S....thanks again, bb
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

