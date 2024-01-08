Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Basically, The S&P 500 Is Flat Over The Last 24 Months

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.75K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 has backed away from its all-time (trading) high of 4,818, while the Nasdaq is off to its weakest start since January 2008.
  • Any data point that helps Treasury yields rise a little after the torrid two-month rally from late October through the end of December ’23, would help.
  • All the bullish prognostications at the end of 2023, for 2024 return forecasts, have now suddenly turned cautious after one week of negative returns in 2024.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

In the first week of 2024, the S&P 500 has backed away from its all-time (trading) high of 4,818, from the first week of January 2022, and at least according to Ayesha Tariq, author of the MacroVisor blog, the Nasdaq is off to its weakest start

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.75K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

Comments (11)

Rip Rap profile picture
Rip Rap
Yesterday, 7:55 AM
Comments (630)
Selection and allocation have made a huge difference the last couple of years. We have done well with foci on materials, on-shoring industrials, energy (particularly SoAm) and select tech. Plan to maintain that menu going forward with an eye to building more cash on rallies.
sgt.red.blue.red profile picture
sgt.red.blue.red
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.55K)
We are up 15% in our main accounts from 24 months ago. Inflation over that time being about that, so that return amounts to just marking time.

That is net net net—inflows, minus outflows plus tax payments, plus income property, receipts, less disbursements, and all living expenses, pensions, retirement account, disbursements, and payment of tax on that.

It’s pointless to worry about what it has done with respect to one point in time 24 months ago, if you look back to 36 months ago, things are up materially and if you look back five years ago, things are up substantially. So over the short run, comparisons might not be all that swift, but nobody invested all their money at the high two years ago.

Those returns are assuming 85% plus fully invested in equities and 10 to 15% in cash.
f
fujilomi
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (10.26K)
4800 seems to be a hard ceiling to crack, and the potential double top is scary for the longs. Dollar cost averaging and or buying the dip and trimming on the rip works even in a sideways market, but since I am long only, uptrend is greatly preferred. There NEEDS to be a higher high for the long term secular monthly uptrend to stay intact. Also ever increasing earnings is needed fundamentally to support the long term secular uptrend.

Then again Bitcoin is over $46,000, no fundamentals except more and more greater fools needed!!! Satoshi is a magnificent salesman, creating value out of thin air. He/they should probably sell their Bitcoin holdings, then issue Wholecoin with a hard cap and whatever improvements thought up after writing another white paper hyping the improvements, maybe a quartering instead of a halving lol. If he/they IPO at $100 using the Satoshi brand name, if he/they can sell at least 1 million, that would be $100 million profit for a product with no input costs besides a BIT of brainpower. I might even buy 5 as a spec lol.
c
correct way to invest
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (5.06K)
NOW....adjust those horrible stock market returns for inflation and people have gone backwards by 5 percent the last two years
Diversified1 profile picture
Diversified1
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (486)
@correct way to invest The U.S. population, since the abandonment of the gold standard, has had a terrible case of "boil frog syndrome". They are gradually being made poorer by the government, slowly enough that they are not pushed into revolt.
R
Robin Heiderscheit
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (6.42K)
I think late 2021 is underappreciated as one of the great overvaluations of all time. Not in the camp of 2000 or 1929 for sure but up there with say 1968, 1973, and 2008.
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (7.51K)
@Robin Heiderscheit interesting. wouldn't have expected that to come from you. And you could be very right, but i think that would mean interest rates have higher to climb.
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (7.51K)
@Robin Heiderscheit you know it's interesting Robin, thinking about other long-term tops in the market: early 90's it was biotech, late 90's it was obviously the internet, 2007 it was housing prices, then '21 it was crypto and SPAC's. The thing is crypto and SPAC's had no market-cap weight. other than the headlines, neither had any weight in terms of the market.
R
Robin Heiderscheit
Yesterday, 12:41 PM
Comments (6.42K)
@Brian Gilmartin, CFA you can fact check me on this, but I believe that q4 2021 and q1 2022 had ATH margins that may never be surpassed (due I believe mainly to Covid disruptions and massive federal transfer payments).

Yet stocks of course eat nominal earnings. In the past two years, S&P 500 nominal sales per share are up a really astounding 15%. Earnings have been basically flat though because margins have (partially) mean reverted.

So net net I saw a mini bubble in January 2022 at 4800 but see only moderate overvalution today at 4800. Just one man's opinion, which I may revise before the day is over lol.

Keep up the good work.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.