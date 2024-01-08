Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Is Still Misunderstood By A Lot Of Investors

Tangerine Capital
Tangerine Capital
1.07K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's high earnings growth justifies its valuation and the stock's upward trajectory.
  • The demand for Nvidia's products is still greater than what they can deliver, indicating potential for continued earnings growth.
  • Nvidia's management has a track record of anticipating and positioning the company for future trends, making it well-positioned for revenue growth.

Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

The Nvidia Investment Thesis

Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVDA) rapid rise in 2023 has led some investors to the mistaken assumption that the company is vastly overvalued. I think if we take into account the quality of the




Tangerine Capital

My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas and articles are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives.



Comments (102)

Mike Bruzzone profile picture
Mike Bruzzone
Yesterday, 7:09 PM
Comments (7.33K)
GPU Today January 8, 2024 find AMD, Intel, Nvidia CES Edition is posted.

Includes WW channel inventory on December 31 up to 246 grade SKUs

with written commentary

seekingalpha.com/...

standalone slide set

static.seekingalpha.com/...

SA re-opened access to my old blog post area (don't let the url date fool you that is not it) which is a combination of new and prior with quirks I cannot change the opening bullet points and view tally disappeared but the January 8, 2024 update is posted.

I submitted on the author board but don't want the data to age.

Mike Bruzzone, Camp Marketing
Big Red Income Farmer profile picture
Big Red Income Farmer
Yesterday, 6:24 PM
Comments (2.47K)
NVDX is even better when you see NVDA starting to pick up steam.
Financial Mutant SP500 profile picture
Financial Mutant SP500
Yesterday, 5:22 PM
Comments (3)
pay attention to the Taiwan election this week. there is a big wave coming doesn't matter which party win. if the green (the Democratic Progressive Party ) win, that is good news for NVDA and TCM.
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Yesterday, 5:26 PM
Comments (178)
@Financial Mutant SP500 This is a very good comment, thanks for the information. What is your prediction if the Greens do not win?
G
GB77
Yesterday, 3:35 PM
Comments (1.84K)
Talking about misconceptions, with a 1.6 beta, a 5.5% EQRP and a 4% risk free rate, the discount rate is actually 12.8%, instead of 10%. The 2032 PE multiple of 35 also seems exaggerated compared to the historical multiples.
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Yesterday, 5:29 PM
Comments (178)
@GB77 In the reverse DCF, I use a discount rate of 10% because that is the long-term total return of the S&P 500, and I think a multiple of 35 is quite realistic when you consider the growth opportunities over the next few years.
G
GB77
Yesterday, 7:38 PM
Comments (1.84K)
@Tangerine Capital both are solid misconceptions.
The growth opportunities of the next 5-year period (2024-2028) will be history in 2032. You need higher than historical growth rates beyond 2032 to justify any premium multiples for 2032 EPS.
When it comes to the discount factor, aka the cost of equity, NVDA is not S&P 500. NVDA has higher growth prospects as well as higher beta and higher cost of equity. It does not make any sense to pair high individual growth rates with generic market risks. See CAPM.
SuperPac profile picture
SuperPac
Yesterday, 12:54 PM
Comments (14.25K)
''Either NVDA is going to have a blow-out quarter or it won't, in either case, just add more NVDA. It is going to surpass every other stonk in 5 years and be the numero uno on global stonk markets. AMD will do well too, not as much, but it won't disappoint at all. Mark my words. Thank SuperPac later.''

-SuperPac, the occasional reader of tea leaves, the decoder of dead animal entrails, the former Oracle of Delphi
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 12:01 PM
Comments (11.87K)
I thought this was going to be more about products, their investments in new products etc More of a roadmap if future potential development to layer onto the current amazing product. It is that development that is needed to sustain growth rate.
i
igli1234
Yesterday, 9:11 AM
Comments (74)
I bought a small amount in 2015 so glad I had also added NVDU and NVDX last week to ride till earnings on February 21
D
DomL
Yesterday, 8:54 AM
Comments (5.08K)
Just buy a small amount. If it moons you make money, if it crashes just laugh as many will lose more money than you. win win
Ako Ake profile picture
Ako Ake
Yesterday, 8:20 AM
Comments (125)
A very sound analysis. In fact I would classify as simply, brilliant! Thank you.
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Yesterday, 5:33 PM
Comments (178)
@Ako Ake Thanks for that, I try to keep the analysis as short as possible, as I am not a big fan of long deep dives myself. If the idea is really good, a short and simple analysis is usually enough.
R
Robert S Dot
Yesterday, 4:37 AM
Comments (1.25K)
Profits follow stock performance, here.
7983571
Yesterday, 6:33 AM
Comments (275)
@Robert S Dot they made $3.7 bucks last q not including stock comp in OCI. Peak rev 2q 24.
k
kevn1111
Yesterday, 12:04 PM
Comments (11.87K)
@7983571 yep. You think it would be more. Are they managing expenses efficiently. On its face, no. Product development is elite. But getting annual eps to $20, then $25, then $30+ is key for stock price growth. Need to be elite in other areas too, but at least they are in the most important area and that is product development.
7983571
Yesterday, 12:53 PM
Comments (275)
@kevn1111 right, no one digs in. Profit current $3.7 minus stock comp in OCI. Rev has been massive. Next q they should break $4 without adjustments in OCI.
Broken Stock profile picture
Broken Stock
Yesterday, 3:56 AM
Comments (206)
Agree. The biggest question on AI valuation at this time is not with chip makers and not with NVIDIA. It is with companies that have or are gaining valuation by claiming they are using AI.

AI models, and generative AI in particular, are the biggest blockbuster tech breakthrough in terms of capability and availability to all that ever was....and the fastest technology to be relegated to commodity status as a result. The actual LLM model no longer really matters...some are better for some tasks than others, and all of them will see iterative improvement. They are mostly all based on the same published papers from Google.

How companies leverage such models in real products, new and old, is the key question. So the reward currently lies with chips....the risk lies with solutions, and the middle (the models themselves) basically don't matter.
p
prema_donna
Yesterday, 3:10 AM
Comments (2.45K)
Great article that outlines the financial bull case for NVIDIA in an intuitive format by debunking three of the most common bearish arguments. With the H20 and other China-only chips in production, it seems like misconception #3 is going away and is doing so in a hurry. And anyone who still thinks NVIDIA has poor products and poor growth metrics isn't paying attention at this point. Long NVIDIA since 2016, my largest position.
Clauser1960 profile picture
Clauser1960
Yesterday, 6:30 AM
Comments (5.96K)
@prema_donna Long since 2019, last investment in 2021, up 800%. I have frankly missed the recent 2022 bottom, but sooner or later Nvda will fall seriously again, and that is when I will add up.
7983571
Yesterday, 6:36 AM
Comments (275)
@prema_donna no one thinks they have poor products. Peak rev 2q 24.
p
prema_donna
Yesterday, 10:47 AM
Comments (2.45K)
@Clauser1960 Congrats! Throughout my 7+ years of owning the stock, I believe I've seen 3 periods where the stock dropped 50% or more. My market timing of NVIDIA buys is all over the place, but by far the best thing I've done is never sell a share. Good luck to you!
HardCovenant profile picture
HardCovenant
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (3.53K)
In November when @The Asian Investor did his biannual sell NVDA shtick that was the obvious buy signal
w
wageslave01
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (270)
Thanks for the article!

I think you have an error here: "In addition, they have $14 billion in TTM free cash flow ("FCF") versus only $3,293 billion in stock-based compensation, or SBC, and, therefore, have an SBC adjusted FCF of approximately $10.7 billion."

~$3.3 trillion in stock-based compensation, for a firm with a total market cap of something like $1.2 trillion? I doubt it. Suspect you should have said, "$3,293 million in stock-based compensation." That would make sense, if I'm reading this right. $14B - $3.3B = $10.7B.
Paul Leibowitz profile picture
Paul Leibowitz
Yesterday, 1:09 PM
Comments (2.31K)
@wageslave01

Not sure that the number for SBC is correct, as you wrote. But, I'm finding even different numbers on different sites, such as this one which says SBC for 2023 came in at $2,709 million (which we would both agree is nuts):
www.macrotrends.net/...
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Yesterday, 5:36 PM
Comments (178)
@wageslave01 You are right, I wrote billion instead of million. Thanks for the tip. I will submit it for correction.
N
Natturner1966
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (5.52K)
After today, there should be no misunderstanding…
d
david foster 1
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (720)
"The demand for Nvidia's product is still greater than what they can deliver in a timely manner"...so what is constraining their delivery capabilities? They're basically a design firm rather than a manufacturer, is what has to happen for them to increase capacity to get a larger share of TSMC capacity?
Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
Yesterday, 5:40 PM
Comments (178)
@david foster 1 Past chip shortages and their effects, and TSMC's capacity constraints, but both have improved and will continue to improve. Unfortunately, Apple, for example, ordered all 3nm chips, which tied up a lot of TSMC's capacity.

www.macrumors.com/...
S
Solve the riddle
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (263)
Earnings are especially volatile, NVDA is a buy if you believe these earnings are a base to move higher from, if, however, they are benefiting from panic demand and NVDA is also taking price. then maybe a bit more tricky
m
mrjustice
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (2.37K)
Good article. Like "Ned the Head, Needle Nosed Ned, Ned Ryerson (who did the whistling belly-button trick at the high school talent show) told Phil Collins on Groundhog Day on that street in Punsxutawney....

"Do you own any NVDA? Cause if you do, you could always use a little more!!"
w
whipsawed
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (167)
Excellent analysis that dismantles the tiresome cliches about high valuation due to high price to sales ratio. Also AMD is a great company but NVIDIA is not Intel that's floundering for over a decade.
Chante profile picture
Chante
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (104)
AMD and NVDA will always be important in the industry. Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo wouldn't be able to make video game consoles without them.
The Nintendo Switch is powered by a custom NVIDIA Tegra chip. The PS5 and Xbox Series X use AMD RDNA 2 GPUs. Their cards are extremely popular among PC gamers in which there are over 1 billion worldwide.

People who don't believe in companies like these just don't understand video games and that's perfectly fine.
7983571
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (275)
@Chante monopolistic pricing to end soon. Nvda peak rev 2q24
