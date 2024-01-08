Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Comcast: Undervalued Dividend Growth Stock

Jan. 08, 2024 9:30 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA) Stock2 Comments
Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.06K Followers

Summary

  • Comcast has been able to consistently grow straight through one of the most disruptive periods that media has ever seen because of its broad diversification and dominant position in broadband.
  • That growth includes its dividend, which the company has increased for 16 consecutive years so far.
  • The stock looks cheap when looking at basic valuation metrics. Here we take a look at Comcast share value using a dividend discount model analysis.

Comcast Profits Rise 26 Percent In Fourth Quarter

Justin Sullivan

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is a media and entertainment conglomerate with interests in cable, broadcasting, film, streaming, live entertainment, and theme parks. Founded in 1963, Comcast is now a $174 billion (by market cap) media juggernaut that employs more than 180,000 people.

This article was written by

Jason Fieber profile picture
Jason Fieber
3.06K Followers
Founder of Dividend Mantra. Founder of Mr. Free At 33. Co-Founder of Dividends & Income. I started blogging about my journey to financial independence back in 2011. By living well below my means and intelligently investing my hard-earned capital, I went from below broke at age 27 to financially free at 33 years old. I regularly create content on dividend growth investing, living off of dividends, undervalued high-quality dividend growth stocks, high-yield situations, and other long-term investment opportunities.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Jeff Swan profile picture
Jeff Swan
Today, 9:36 AM
Comments (1.84K)
It's too heavy in cable and a lot of people are cutting their cable and going to streaming, fiber optics, and other sources. Cable is going the way of satellite dishes nowadays.
By_Endurance_We_Conquer profile picture
By_Endurance_We_Conquer
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (1.94K)
@Jeff Swan

I used to argue the same way some time ago.

However, I highly encourage you to listen to Craig Moffett and revisit your lines here again then.

www.youtube.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CMCSA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CMCSA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CMCSA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.