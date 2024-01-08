Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coca-Cola May Suffer A Seismic Bearish Shift On Pharma's New Wonder Drugs

Cavenagh Research
Summary

  • Coca-Cola, a long-standing favorite among value investors, is renowned for its global brand recognition and steady value accumulation.
  • Stable business outlook on an impenetrable commercial moat caused earnings predictability and a premium P/E valuation.
  • Coca-Cola's business is under attack from pharma's new weight loss drugs, such as Novo Nordisk's Ozempic and Wegovy and Eli Lilly's mounjaro.
  • Weight loss drugs sting Coca-Cola by addressing an audience whose consumption adjustment hurts Coca-Cola the most.
  • Uncertainty related to weight loss drugs suggests that Coca-Cola's current P/E premium may need re-evaluation, with a potential rerating towards 12-15x P/E.

Person opening can of carbonated beverage

joshblake

The Coca-Cola Quality Effect ...

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) has long been considered a fantastic company, appreciated for exceptional consumer brand love and global scale. On the stock market, investors have bet on Coca-Cola stock for steady revenue growth and value accumulation. To

This article was written by

Cavenagh Research
Experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank, as well as private equity consultant for MBB. Currently working towards the CFA charter, having completed I&II. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

J
JayPar
Today, 10:58 AM
Comments (4.21K)
Big leap of logic to assume these drugs mean people globally will drink less beverages. People don’t even drink them because they are hungry. They drink them because it tastes better than water and for the caffeine. They also have plenty of low calorie options. I don’t know s single person that drinks coke because they feel hungry.
I
InvestorLux
Today, 10:57 AM
Comments (10)
"This hormone is involved in regulating appetite and food intake through increasing the sensation of fullness or satiety after eating, and slowing down the emptying of the stomach."

While negative effects on Coca-Cola products are theoretically possible, I don't really believe that many people drink CC (or any other fizzy drink) because they are hungry, or to have a "sensation of fullness". They drink it because they are thirsty, like its taste, are addicted to it, etc. I'm not convinced that an appetite suppressant will materially lower demand for CC. I would be more worried about companies relying on unhealthy snack foods, as opposed to beverages. I would think PEP at far more risk here than KO.
s
315sierra
Today, 10:34 AM
Comments (259)
I am sure Warren is selling his coke shares. 🤣🤣
k
kener18
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (15)
Hehehe, will continue drinking cocacola. No pharma will produce slim people without other bad secondary effects, only sport and general less caloric diet are the solution.
T
1TurboTrader
Today, 10:22 AM
Comments (595)
No way ! Ozempic is $750 a month It’s. A short lived fad . Not going to effect KO at all .
