JPMorgan Earnings Preview: Stock Nears October '21 All-Time High

Jan. 08, 2024 9:45 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock3 Comments
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Summary

  • If JPMorgan hits the consensus estimates, the big bank will have printed $16.23 in full-year ’23 earnings per share, a new record for the bank giant.
  • The current low consensus for 2024 EPS and revenue growth might seem to be a red flag.
  • JPMorgan still holds a slight edge to the S&P 500's total return since January 1, 2010 or post-GFC, through 12/31/23.

U.S. Banks Post Near-Record Profits In Second Quarter Of 2014

Andrew Burton

The big banks don't report until Friday, January 12th, 2024, but it might help to throw JPM's earnings preview out early for readers, given the stock is within a $1 or $2 of its October 2021 all-time high of $172.96 per share. A close above $173 with

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Comments (3)

Rcorrales036 profile picture
Rcorrales036
Yesterday, 9:40 AM
Thank you for calling my attention to the future EPS estimates for JPM. JPM is my strongest long-term player in the financials sector.
m
mnewbie
Yesterday, 6:59 AM
Longtime follower…first time to comment and thank you for your expertise and effort. JPM is my largest financial and I’ll look to add if there’s a pullback. Best. M
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
Yesterday, 8:23 AM
@mnewbie thanks newbie. Jamie Dimon has been a remarkable leader since pre-2008. Kept JPM out of MANY of the 2008 issues. the stock may need to correct more before it runs above $173 and stays there. What's puzzling to me is those forward EPS estimates - expecting almost no EPS growth the next 3 years. Hard to fathom JPM wouldn't grow over next 36 months.
