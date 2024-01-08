Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal: Too Cheap To Ignore

Jan. 08, 2024 10:34 AM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Stock
Banana Stand Capital profile picture
Banana Stand Capital
19 Followers

Summary

  • PayPal is a global payment network with millions of active merchants and consumers, generating revenue through transaction fees.
  • The company is expected to see accelerated revenue growth and improved margins, leading to a potential rerating of the stock.
  • Despite concerns about competition and lower growth in customer accounts, PayPal's core business has been growing faster than Apple Pay and Venmo.

PayPal To Cut Staff By 7% In Coming Weeks

Justin Sullivan

With the combination of a strengthening eCommerce market, significant cost reductions and big share buybacks, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is expected to see accelerated revenue growth and improved margins, which could lead to a rerating of the stock. In the short

This article was written by

Banana Stand Capital profile picture
Banana Stand Capital
19 Followers
I am a Long/Short Generalist that focuses on high-quality companies with short-term headwinds and misunderstood narratives around the stock. I also focus on event-driven strategies. I have several years of buyside experience but recently took a break from this industry. Now I am slowly getting back into investing. There is always money in the banana stand!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PYPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PYPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.