Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I Believe 5%-Yielding Brookfield Renewable May Be An Unbeatable Utility Play

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners has outperformed the S&P 500 by 27.5% since October 2023, despite challenges in the utility sector due to rising costs and inflation.
  • The company owns a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets, including wind, hydro, solar, and nuclear, with a strong backlog for future growth.
  • With a strong financial performance, a focus on shareholder value, and consistent dividends, BEP offers attractive long-term investment opportunities in the renewable energy sector.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Light bulb is located on soil. plants grow on stacked coins Renewable energy generation is essential for the future. Renewable energy-based green business can limit climate change and global warming.

pcess609

Introduction

It's time to discuss a stock I started to cover on October 16, 2023. Back then, I initiated bullish coverage of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P (NYSE:BEP), which can also be traded as a C-Corp through the Brookfield

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
29.37K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT® on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT® on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BEP
--
BEPC
--
BEP.UN:CA
--
BEPC:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.