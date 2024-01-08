I Believe 5%-Yielding Brookfield Renewable May Be An Unbeatable Utility Play

pcess609

Introduction

It's time to discuss a stock I started to cover on October 16, 2023. Back then, I initiated bullish coverage of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P (NYSE:BEP), which can also be traded as a C-Corp through the Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC).

Currently, BEP shares are 25.7% higher. Including dividends, BEP has returned 27.5% since then, beating the 7.9% return of the S&P 500 by a wide margin.

In this article, I will update my bullish case by taking a closer look at the company. I will also incorporate the bigger picture as BEP/BEPC is massively impacted by rates, inflation, and related factors.

So, let's start with that!

Nobody Wants Utilities

On January 3, The Wall Street Journal wrote an article titled "Utilities Get An Inflation Shock." In that article, it was outlined that inflation is taking a toll on utility investors as rising costs squeeze returns.

Household electricity prices surged by 13% in 2022 and 6% in the first 11 months of 2023 due to increased natural gas prices.

However, utilities face their own challenges, including rising capital requirements for storm and fire damage repairs and grid improvements.

As a result, utility stocks (XLU) have underperformed the market by a mile over the past twelve months!

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, many utilities are investing in renewable energy and transmission lines, driving up costs due to higher labor and material expenses.

The sector has sought rate increases, but utility commissioners, who are sensitive to ratepayers' financial pressures, have scrutinized these requests.

According to the WSJ, utility investors face tighter spreads over the 30-year U.S. Treasury yield, reaching 5.5 percentage points by the third quarter of 2023, which is the smallest difference since 2007.

Wall Street Journal

Even worse, companies focused on renewable energy were hit even harder.

In a different article, the Wall Street Journal noted that the notion of a transition to net-zero carbon emissions being an economic windfall has faced a harsh reality.

Unsurprisingly, given what we just discussed, the transition to net zero, while a priority at the United Nations climate conference, is grappling with economic challenges, which puts even more pressure on renewable-focused utilities.

Unlike positive supply shocks driven by profitable technological advancements, the green transition relies on public policy.

Elevated costs have made this much harder.

On top of that, investors didn't care much for utility stocks, as we just found out.

As a result, since inflation started to accelerate three years ago, BEP shares have fallen by 34%, including dividends. This is much worse than the 15% total return of the aforementioned utilities ETF (XLU).

Data by YCharts

The good news is that Brookfield Renewable Partners has returned 227% over the past ten years, beating its American utility peers by almost 100 points.

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, while I expect that inflation will remain sticky on a prolonged basis, I also believe that BEP offers attractive value after investors have ignored this sector for way too long, which is the reason why I am writing this article.

The Diversified Renewable Energy Giant

Before I go any further, the main difference between BEP and BEPC is that BEP is a publicly traded limited partnership, whereas BEPC is a corporation.

They are the same company. The only major difference is taxation. BEPC is taxed as a C-Corp, while BEP is taxed as a limited partnership.

The decision to offer two investment options is caused by high international demand, the fact that some funds cannot buy limited partnerships, and the opportunity to become a part of more ETFs.

Furthermore, what sets BEP/BEPC apart is that it is a company holding a wide variety of assets with long-term deals with some of the world's largest utility companies.

For example, the company has assets producing close to 100,000 megawatts in North America alone. It also has a major footprint in Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

These assets include wind energy, hydro, solar, and related assets like storage and distribution.

Acquisitions also include Westinghouse. BEP bought 51% of the company (Cameco (CCJ) bought 49%), which makes it a major player in nuclear energy as well, especially in the services and solutions segment.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

In other words, the company owns diversified renewable exposure with a massive backlog paving the road for growth.

During its third-quarter earnings call, the company noted that despite challenges in the broader renewable sector, it remains optimistic about its long-term prospects.

Management emphasizes the resilience of its business model in the face of a lower share price, attributing this to a long-term investment focus, which we discussed in the first half of this article.

The expectation is that, as the company continues to execute its growth strategies, its share price will better reflect the intrinsic value of the business, aligning with its positive long-term trajectory.

For example, despite headwinds in offshore wind, the company highlighted the robust outlook for onshore wind, with over 100 gigawatts expected in the U.S. by the end of the decade.

The global pipeline stands at roughly 150 gigawatts, with plans to deliver 5 gigawatts this year and an additional 15 gigawatts over the next two years, contributing approximately $270 million of additional FFO annually.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

On top of that, the company is not sitting idle but acquiring new growth opportunities.

For example, the acquisition of Banks Renewables, with its 260 megawatts of onshore wind assets and 800 megawatts of near-term development projects, positions the company to capitalize on the growing demand for renewable energy in the U.K.

Meanwhile, a collaboration with Axis Energy in India further supports the company's commitment to expanding its global footprint, aiming to develop between 250 to 2,500 megawatts of wind and solar capacity over the next three years.

It is also aiming to expand its global footprint.

Origin Energy is a great example of such a deal.

The company, being the largest integrated power generation and energy retailer in Australia, provides a robust platform for BEP to accelerate the development of renewable generation capacity.

This move aligns with the broader trend of energy transition and the growing importance of renewables in Australia's energy mix.

As we can see below, major deals have accelerated since 2020, bringing the total cumulative equity deployed to $11 billion.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The expected closure of the Origin acquisition in early 2024 is anticipated to add a large-scale strategic platform, enabling the company to play a major role in decarbonizing the Australian grid.

Attractive Long-Term Shareholder Value

On top of its hunger for new assets, the company's financial performance remains strong, with year-to-date funds from operations ("FFO") reaching $840 million, which reflects an 8% increase compared to the previous year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

According to the company, the diversified platform, inflation index cash flows, and strong all-in pricing contribute to this positive trend.

Since 2012, the company has grown FFO (per unit/share) by 10% per year, which is truly impressive, especially because it incorporates any unit/stock dilution.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also has a strong balance sheet, which is not just important in general, but especially in this environment.

As of the third quarter, the company has $4.4 billion in available liquidity. The company is expected to end 2024 with $22.9 billion in net debt, which translates to 9.2x EBITDA.

While that's a high leverage ratio, the company is expected to boost free cash flow to $1.2 billion in 2025, which translates to roughly 10% of its market cap.

It also has 98% fixed-rate debt and a method of recycling capital, where it sells assets to fund new investments.

In 2023, the company has actively engaged in asset recycling, generating $1.4 billion in proceeds in the 18 months trailing the end of its third quarter.

As a result, it enjoys a BBB+ credit rating, which is just one step below the A range.

Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company has so much faith in its business and balance sheet that in response to public market conditions, it initiated share repurchases, as it believes its shares are undervalued.

In the second half of 2023, it bought back more than 1.5 million units/shares.

Going forward, the company is committed to delivering 12% to 15% long-term total returns for investors, as it remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, leveraging funding sources and operational capabilities to enhance and derisk the business.

Despite stock price weakness in recent years, the company has returned 11.2% since 2009, which is a terrific return in this sector!

Even better, it has consistently rising dividends or distributions, depending on whether one owns BEP or BEPC (limited partnership dividends are called distributions)

Be aware that the dividends are the same. The only difference is taxation, which is why BEP has a higher yield than BEPC.

BEP currently pays $0.3375 per unit per quarter. This translates to a yield of 5.1%. This is almost 4x the 1.4% yield of the S&P 500, making this a high-yield opportunity.

On February 3, 2023, the dividend/distribution was hiked by 5.5%, which is in line with the five-year dividend CAGR of 5.3%.

In 2020, the company had a split, which makes it look like it cut its dividend back then. That was not the case.

Data by YCharts

Moreover, this year, the company is expected to generate $2.97 in adjusted FFO, which translates to an AFFO yield of 11.5%. This indicates an AFFO dividend payout ratio of 44%.

In other words, if the company's growth outlook is even remotely correct, I do not see an end to consistent dividend growth.

Valuation

BEP currently has a consensus price target of $29, which is 12% above the current price. BEPC has a $33 price target, also 12% above its current price. I'm only bringing this up to show that both assets are identical except for their tax treatment.

I am a bit more bullish than the market.

Using the data in the chart below:

BEP is trading at 6.2x operating cash flow ("OCF").

The normalized multiple is 7.5x OCF.

In 2023, OCF is expected to decline by 33%, followed by an expected recovery of 39% in 2024 and 19% in 2025.

Although it will likely take further rate and inflation normalization before the stock can trade at 7.5x OCF again, a combination of its fair valuation and expected OCF growth rates give the stock a fair valuation of $47 over the next three to four years. This would indicate a return to its all-time high (more or less).

FAST Graphs

Please bear in mind that it may take a while for BEP to recover in this economic environment.

Nonetheless, all things considered, I like the value this company brings to the table. I believe it is one of the best ways to invest in renewables.

I'm considering buying, as it would go well with my investments in oil and gas - it would add some balance.

Furthermore, on a long-term basis, I expect BEP to outperform its "peers" again, as it has a business model that beats most regulated utilities.

Needless to say, the same goes for BEPC, which will likely be my pick, as I am not looking to complicate my tax situation by buying limited partnerships.

Takeaway

In a market overshadowed by utility struggles and a challenging transition to net-zero emissions, Brookfield Renewable Partners emerges as a resilient giant, offering attractive value after years of underperformance.

Despite recent stock setbacks, BEP has a diversified renewable energy portfolio with global assets and strategic acquisitions, positioning itself for long-term growth.

With a robust financial performance, a strong balance sheet, and a strong commitment to shareholder value, BEP stands out with consistent dividend growth and a potential return to its all-time high.

In an economic environment that demands patience, BEP remains a solid investment, providing balance and promising returns for long-term investors seeking both growth and income in this sector.