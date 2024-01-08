Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
High-Quality Dividend Growth Near 52-Week Lows: Chevron Is Shaping Up

Jan. 08, 2024 10:48 AM ETChevron Corporation (CVX) StockPFE, BMY, RMD, NKE, ADM, APD, CTVA, HRL, HSY, KMB, LANC, PEP, XOM12 Comments
Summary

  • A list of high-quality dividend growth stocks is identified based on proximity to 52-week lows.
  • Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and ResMed appear attractively valued based on Future and Historical fair valuations.
  • Chevron appears to be a good investment opportunity due to its high quality and sustainable dividend, however, there are risks to be aware of.

Chevron logo on a high-rise building in Perth CBD

Trung Nguyen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction and Background

In my last article, I was excited about the number of investments that I had been able to make based on attractive valuations. With the rally over the last couple of months, I have

Why DividendRodeo? It's not the wild ride that investing sometimes provides that I'm addicted to, it's that rush that an ever-increasing flow of passive income provides. I do not have a financial background - my background is actually engineering - but I have been a self-directed investor for over 20 years.My investing approach is pretty simple. I believe in prudent living - striving to live an upstanding life of meaning well within my means, prudent working - working hard in my career to maximize value to my employer, and my opportunities for career progression, and prudent investing - investing in high quality instruments at reasonable valuations for the long term.Dividend growth investing fits me very well. I believe I can identify high quality companies at reasonable valuations that I am comfortable holding for the long term. The passive income from the dividends helps me hold through troubled times. Employing automatic dividend reinvestment helps me dollar-cost-average, and the double compounding I get from growth, as well as reinvestment, helps me see the tangible outcome of my efforts.Hang on and enjoy the ride!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BMY, CTVA, CVX, HSY, NKE, PFE, RMD, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

D
Doggywag
Yesterday, 11:25 AM
Comments (3.75K)
Oil companies ALWAYS have risks. Nothing new there at all. And yet they endure. Even Big Tobacco endures, despite everything and the kitchen sink thrown at it.
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
Yesterday, 11:38 AM
Comments (177)
@Doggywag well said.
sickkat3 profile picture
sickkat3
Yesterday, 12:07 AM
Comments (515)
I would love to own some CVX. but I already have my energy sector populated with DVN, XOM, and EOG. Recovery, please.
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
Yesterday, 7:23 AM
Comments (177)
@sickkat3 sounds like you are well covered. I believe energy is a good long term investment, and quality will see us through.
G
Gillnose
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (226)
I have been watching both Shell and BP for the 2 years. They both jumped into the green revolution. I think that they found that they cannot make the margins they could with oil. They seemed to walk back the level of commitment they had. Just my observation.
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (177)
@Gillnose thanks for sharing your observations.
Steady Income profile picture
Steady Income
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.64K)
Thanks for your insights. I just started accumulating BMY, put PFE on my watchlist and own a bit of CVX at $111.28.
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (177)
@Steady Income I'm right there with you. Good choices. Nice cost basis on your CVX.
M
Money 29
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (5.73K)
Fair valuation and nice yield on dividend aristocrat CVX, good time to add shares.
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (177)
@Money 29 thanks for sharing.
peacewarrior profile picture
peacewarrior
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (1.11K)
near 52 week lows with a supply chain disruption developing in middle East may provide tailwind here
DividendRodeo profile picture
DividendRodeo
08 Jan. 2024
Comments (177)
@peacewarrior absolutely, disruptions with corresponding oil pricing increases will likely cause short term positive price movement. Thanks for sharing.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

