107 Articles From Top 2024 Long/Short Pick Investing Competition

Jan. 09, 2024 8:00 AM ET1 Comment
SA Article Competitions
Summary

  • Here is a list of all entries from the recent Top 2024 Long/Short Pick Competition.
  • We received 107 eligible articles.
  • Stay tuned for details about upcoming competitions.

Below is a list of all 107 articles from the recent Top 2024 Long/Short Pick investing competition.

No.

Title

Analyst

1.

Teradyne: Expected Test Market Rebound In FY24 Makes It A Buy

Marcel Knoop

2.

Warner Bros. Discovery: Networks And DTC Uncertainty Mask Upside Potential

Mark Dockray

3.

AVLV: Add A Quality Tilt To Your Broad Market Index Funds With This Active Large Cap ETF

Psycho Analyst

4.

Markel Group: Outstanding Business For 2024 And Beyond

Tomas Riba

5.

MaxCyte May Benefit From Potential Gene Therapy Approval

Rational Expectations

6.

UiPath: AI And Reaccelerating Growth Bode Well For 2024

Geoffrey Seiler

7.

Atkore Will Experience A Continued Downcycle

Michael Del Monte

8.

UnitedHealth: Our Top Long Idea For 2024

PropNotes

9.

Casey's General Stores: The Type Of Company That Is Always A 'Buy'

Gustavo Larraga Tapia

10.

Smurfit Kappa: Leveraging Its Track Record To Create Value From The Proposed WestRock Acquisition

Hong Chew Eu

11.

Wingstop Is Not Chipotle Mexican Grill - Short Opportunity

Hindsight Investor

12.

Augmedix Faces 'Epic' Challenges In The AI Healthcare Innovation Sector

Stephen Ayers

13.

Joby Aviation: Business And Share Price Lift-Off Is Approaching

Stephen Tobin

14.

JETS: Attractive Airlines Invite You Onboard

Tim Dunn

15.

Rightmove: Weakened End Market No One Is Talking About

Jia Wei Liu

16.

High Tide: Insiders Are Buying, And So Am I

Blake Downer

17.

Valero Energy: Buy Rating Fueled By 3% Dividend Yield And Undervaluation

Albert Anthony

18.

Presto Automation: My Top AI Pick For 2024

Edward Vranic, CFA

19.

The Detroit Three Are In Decline: Sell And Pivot To Tesla

The Long View Investor

20.

Comcast: Buy Rating Sparked By Earnings, Dividend, And Subscriber Growth

Albert Anthony

21.

Northeast Bank: The Beal Banks And A Few Thoughts On Competitive Advantages In Commoditized Businesses

The Beauty Contest

22.

Dave & Buster's: An Intriguing Turnaround Opportunity

Gustavo Larraga Tapia

23.

Equity Commonwealth: Sam Zell's Cash Box Comes With Free Offices Despite Possible RE Opportunities

Valkyrie Trading Society

24.

Pagaya Technologies: Facing A Promising 2024

Francisco Javier Garcia

25.

Alibaba: It Looks Even Cheaper Than Meta Was

Andrew Dessy

26.

General Mills: 2023 Pullback Provides Compelling Opportunity

Jake Blumenthal

27.

Ensign Energy: Another Canadian Oilfield Services Idea

The Energy Realist

28.

REX American Resources: Sell On Strong Q3 Results, Q4 Won't Be Nearly As Good

Edward Vranic, CFA

29.

Tesla's 2024 Outlook: Potential Pitfalls In Market Transition

Stephen Ayers

30.

Dollarama: Defensive Business With Superior Returns

Tomas Riba

31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Normalization Confirmed, In Search Of Growth Drivers

Waterside Insight

32.

Littelfuse: Our Top Stock Idea For 2024

WideAlpha

33.

Akoya Biosciences: 2024 Could Be The Year To Own Their Stock

Looking For Diogenes

34.

CEFS: The Best Closed-End Funds To Buy For 2024

GV Strategies

35.

Real Estate: Our Top Sector Pick For 2024

PropNotes

36.

Apple: Brings Balance To A Dividend Focused Portfolio

The Gaming Dividend

37.

Rocket Lab: From Earth To The Moon And In Between

Waterside Insight

38.

Hut 8: My Top Pick For Capturing The Imminent Bitcoin Bull Run

TUB Investing

39.

ArcBest: A Compelling Investment Based On Relative Valuation

Blue Chip Portfolios

40.

Smurfit Kappa And WestRock: Exploring The Value Of Synergy

Hong Chew Eu

41.

Corebridge Financial: Material Upside Even With The AIG Overhang

Seeking Profits

42.

Meta: WhatsApp Is Really Going To Be The Next Chapter (Rating Upgrade)

Eugenio Catone

43.

Spartan Delta: One Of The Best Growth Stories You Probably Have Not Heard Of

Ronald Ferrie

44.

Williams-Sonoma: Retail Winner With A Growing Dividend

OA Research

45.

International Seaways: Best Risk/Reward Tanker Company With Significant Upside Potential

Oriol Madaula

46.

Seneca Foods: An Extremely Undervalued Market Leader (And Net-Net)

Balance Sheet Nerd

47.

HIVE Digital: The Right Cocktail Of Bitcoin And AI For 2024

Chetan Woodun

48.

Frontline: Top 2024 Long Position

Michael Roat

49.

Nvidia Is Our Top 2024 Short Pick

The Value Portfolio

50.

Hepsiburada Stock: 'Profitable Growth' Can Lift Turkish E-Commerce Leader In 2024

Dan Victor, CFA

51.

Alibaba: At $72 Per Share Makes No Sense

Eugenio Catone

52.

Coupang: 2024 Growth Potential

SL Investments

53.

Petrobras' 5-Year Plan Highlights The Investment Opportunity

The Value Portfolio

54.

Buy Liberty SiriusXM As It Merges With Sirius XM For 50% Near-Term Upside

Early Retiree

55.

Mama's Creations: Likely To Grow Faster Than Overall Industry

Charles Argon

56.

UGI Corporation: My Top Rebound Pick For 2024

Fishtown Capital

57.

Costco Q1: Membership Model Muscles Through, But Can It Maintain Momentum?

The Value Seeker

58.

The Only Analysis On Amazon You Will Ever Need

Financeflash Research

59.

Hanesbrands Has Three Business Catalysts To Catapult Its Earnings Multiples

LM Investments

60.

Cipher Mining's Strategic Planning Will Pay Off

Mandela Amoussou

61.

AVITA Medical Positioned For Stellar 2024 With Skin Repair Innovation Momentum

Wall Street Titan

62.

Zalando: A Top Pick In A Struggling Industry

Andreas Eliades

63.

Unilever Hasn't Been This Cheap Since More Than A Decade

Giesbers Investment Strategy

64.

EOG Resources Vs. Occidental Petroleum: My Take From An Investor's Perspective

Fun Trading

65.

KSA: Assessing Potential Value For 2024 And Beyond

Toni Nasr, CFA

66.

Nuvei's $1.4 Billion Gamble On Paya: Strategic Move Or Overpayment?

Honghao Sun, CFA

67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Zanidatamab Promises Growth Amidst Market Undervaluation

Honghao Sun, CFA

68.

Nu Holdings: My Top Pick For 2024

Yuval Rotem

69.

Air Products and Chemicals: Recent Investor Concerns Make It A Top Pick For 2024

Stanislas Capital

70.

MicroStrategy: It's All About MacroStrategy

Mike Fay

71.

Floor & Decor: The Economics Are Worse Than They Appear

Dominick D'Angelo

72.

Snowflake: Uncovering The Upside Potential From The Make-Or-Break Year(s) Ahead

Nicholas Istvan Kiss, CFA

73.

Ramaco Resources: The True Rare Pair Trade For 2024

Non-Correlating Stock Ideas

74.

Construction Partners: Building Future Wealth With Robust Growth And Strategic Vision

Deniel Selivanov

75.

First Citizens BancShares: My Top Pick For 2024

George Spritzer, CFA

76.

Ituran: At 10% FCF Yield, It Is A High-Quality Bargain

Amit Peretz

77.

LVMH: I'm Strongly Buying Into This Massive Opportunity

Amit Peretz

78.

Home Mortgage Industry Arbitrage - Buy MGIC, Sell Rocket

Gary J. Gordon

79.

My Top 2024 Stock Pick: Danaher

Heavy Moat Investments

80.

The Reasons We Prefer Netstreit Over Realty Income

WideAlpha

81.

Vestis: A Uniformly Good Bargain

Fountainhead

82.

PayPal: Compelling Bull Case, Crumbling Bear Case

MM Research

83.

Shoals Technologies: Well-Positioned For Growth In 2024

Matthew Roever

84.

Qualcomm: Underappreciated GARP, Reiterating Buy

Fountainhead

85.

Alibaba: Revisiting The Investment Thesis. Still A Strong Buy.

Piotr Kasprzyk

86.

IBM: A Beneficiary Of AI In 2024, While All Eyes Are On Microsoft

Chetan Woodun

87.

NextEra Energy: Blue Chip At Attractive Valuation

Nathanael Kisler

88.

Top Value Stock 2024: Daqo New Energy

Friso Alenus

89.

Zegna: Walking Through 2024 With Success And Style

Paul Dutz

90.

Microsoft: Still Attractively Valued When Factoring In Each Segment

Financeflash Research

91.

Ford Will Be A Top Dividend Stock For A Very Long Time

Kirk Spano

92.

The Confrontation Of Perfect Landing Narrative - Too Much Priced In

Lucid Vision

93.

Enphase Energy: Sensitivity Analysis Indicates Undervaluation

Steven Bushong

94.

Carnival Isn't Pausing, Jump Before Departure (Strong Buy Reiteration)

The Beginner Investor

95.

Consolidated Water: Because Water May Be More Valuable Than Oil

Damon Judd

96.

Mowi ASA: The Future Of Fish Farming

Daniel Dunaevski

97.

Global Blue: This Forgotten Market Leader Could Be Set To Double

Antti Leinonen

98.

MercadoLibre: How To Play Argentina's Bold Economic Experiment

Mauro Solis Vazquez Mellado, CFA

99.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF: The Stars Are Aligning

Dan Stringer

100.

Amazon: Watch For Prime Video In 2024

Noah's Arc Capital Management

101.

Charles Schwab: Is It Too Late To Buy?

Jake Blumenthal

102.

Silvercrest Metals: My #1 Pick For 2024

Don Durrett

103.

Big 4 Lithium Stocks And Spot Lithium Prices - Why I Am Bullish On SQM

Juan Carlos Zuleta

104.

Anticompetitive Behavior At United Therapeutics

Chris DeMuth Jr.

105.

Equity CEFs: Blatant Disregard Of Reality In GGT

Douglas Albo

106.

ARISE-HF Phase 3 Trial Likely To Disappoint Due To Multiple Red Flags

AR Capital Menagement

107.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.: Ripe For A Short

Hashem Aliedeh

This article was written by

SA Article Competitions
Competitions are open to anyone that wants to share their best ideas. If you would like to participate and are not already an SA Analyst, please see the Become A Seeking Alpha Analyst page or email the Contributor Success team at: contributors@seekingalpha.com

Comments (1)

AR Capital Menagement profile picture
AR Capital Menagement
Today, 8:02 AM
Comments (20)
Good luck to all!
